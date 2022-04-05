“To Florida, With Love” at Morikami Museum

APRIL 10: Miami City Ballet Performs

Boca Raton, FL – Enjoy a performance with the backdrop of Morikami Museum’s stunning gardens. The first performance will be followed by Q&A with choreographer Ariel Rose and dancers who created a special work for the Morikami.

This March, Miami City Ballet (MCB) will once again take the ballet outdoors and into vibrant Florida neighborhoods to celebrate the diverse communities that make South Florida a culturally rich, global destination. The pop-up performances, now called To Florida, With Love, are all choreographed and performed by MCB’s world-class dancers, offering audiences a fresh way to experience the ballet in unique settings.

Initially titled, To Miami, With Love, the series was born in response to the pandemic. The performances were the company’s way of saying thank you to the communities that have supported MCB throughout the years while spotlighting iconic destinations and providing the healing power of the arts while eliciting hope and resilience. This message continues this year.

To Florida, With Love has evolved to incorporate exciting new locations in the tri-county area, with ten choreographers presenting 11 exciting works. Many new works are inspired by and celebrate MCB’s South Florida home, providing uplift and inspiration. Yet, others are inspired by social, cultural, and personal issues that touch upon many different themes relating to the human condition. For example, established choreographer and dancer Ariel Rose has created two works, the first, entitled România, is inspired by the history of Jewish people in Romania, who experienced severe antisemitism, violence, displacement, and suffering throughout the Middle Ages. His second, Meiyo No Tame, touches upon the legacy of onna-bugeisha (a term referring to female warriors in pre-modern Japan) pays tribute to Nakana Tekeko, a great women’s rights leader.

Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez says, “Last year, the pop-ups proved a wonderful and much-needed respite from the heartache of the pandemic that brought communities together for moments of joy and beauty. At our core, we believe that MCB belongs to the community, and we strive to make it more inclusive by opening doors and creating bridges to access the art form. In addition, watching our dancers take on new creative endeavors and supporting them in their artistic growth is incredibly rewarding and I am proud of their dedication and work. After all, it’s the artists, dancers, and choreographers who will advance the future of ballet.”

“Not only do we believe in the healing power of the arts,” adds Executive Director Tania Castroverde Moskalenko, “we believe it has the power to uplift and unite communities. Providing access to ballet is critical to our mission and we look forward to expanding our efforts in communities throughout the tri-county and beyond as well as thoughtful and lasting engagements with our community partners. And we are grateful for everyone’s support.”

About Miami City Ballet

Miami City Ballet has a diverse roster of 54 dancers and a repertoire of more than 130 works. As one of the most renowned ballet companies in the country, Miami City Ballet performs for nearly 125,000 patrons annually during its South Florida home season in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and tours to major cities domestically and internationally, including recent visits to New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris. To learn more about the Miami City Ballet visit: https://www.miamicityballet.org/

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Cost: FREE (with paid admission)

Time: 1:00pm and 2:00pm

Location: Morikami Garden Terrace | 4000 Morikami Park RoadDelray Beach, Florida 33446