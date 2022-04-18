Three Parks Programs for Adults With Disabilities

Plantation Heritage Park

Kickball for Individuals With Developmental Disabilities

The Special Populations Section of Broward County Parks will offer Kickball, for those with developmental disabilities, on Wednesdays, 3 to 5PM, from April 20th through May 25th, on Baseball Field #7 at Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome (9501 Sheridan St., Cooper City 33024; 954-357-5150).

Participants will learn and develop kicking and catching skills through teamwork. Preregistration is required by contacting [email protected], 954-357-8160/8170.Adherence to CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand sanitizing, and wearing facial coverings is recommended.



Program for adults living with Alzheimer’s

Broward County Parks’ Special Populations is collaborating with the City of Lauderdale Lakes to present Drum to the Beat, a drumming program for adults living with Alzheimer’s disease. The program will be offered free on Wednesdays, April 27th through June 1st, from 11:15 to 11:45AM, at the Alzheimer’s Care Center (4340 NW 36th St., Lauderdale Lakes 33319; 954-535-2804).

The program will focus on rhythmic patterns with various drums and percussion instruments to promote enjoyment and inclusion for all. Consistent attendance is required, as each week participants will learn new techniques that will build on skills they learned in the prior week’s class.

For more information or to preregister, contact [email protected] or 954-357-8170.

Classes in arts and crafts for adults with disabilities

The Special Populations Section of Broward County Parks will offer 3R’s (Recycle – Repurpose – Reuse) at the Park, on Thursdays, from April 28th through June 2nd, from 4 to 5:30PM. The program is for adults with developmental disabilities and will be held at Shelter #1 at Plantation Heritage Park (1100 S Fig Tree Lane, Plantation 33317; 954-357-5135).

The program focuses on creating new art projects using recycled, repurposed, and reusable materials. Participants will also learn basic art skills and how to draw using shapes. Consistent attendance is required, as each week participants will complete unfinished projects, start new ones, and learn new techniques.

The classes, for ages 18 and up with developmental disabilities, are free. Class size is limited, however, and preregistration is required by calling 954-357-8160/8170 or emailing [email protected]

Adherence to CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand sanitizing, and the wearing of facial coverings is recommended.