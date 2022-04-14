Sunset Strolling at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Morikami

APRIL 21

Konbanwa!(“Good Evening” in Japanese)

Take a Sunset Stroll at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Boca Raton, FL – On April 21, set your gps for Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens and partake in a luxurious, after-hours Sunset Stroll event from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Guests are welcome to take a leisurely stroll through Morikami’s six distinct gardens, called Roji-en: Garden of the Drops of Dew. Cornell Café will be serving light hors d’oeuvres for purchase and the Museum Store will be open to browse.

Enjoy live taiko musical performances by Fushu Daiko at 6pm and 7pm on the museum’s lakefront terrace.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Tickets will not be available at the door. Pricing is $6-8 for non-members, and free for members.

To purchase tickets, visit morikami.org/event/sunset-stroll/.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.