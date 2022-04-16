Subject Easter

What are your plans 🤷‍♀️? my daughter asks me in one of her succinct early morning emails. Sleepily I respond:

Easter? Plans? What are those? Are they like maps? Do plans come with directions? Do you plan for a moment of promise, renewal in that time of Easter standing, sitting, or lying down? Are there many small plans or just one large one? Please send me a picture of one so I’ll know what they are. I would love to have a plan, if only I knew what they were. Do you have one you can share?

And doesn’t Easter have something to do with eggs? Are they scrambled? Over easy? I once heard Easter is a joyful holiday, a celebration of life, a certain holy life, something about a resurrection of a man called Jesus from the dead.

It’s reported in some newspaper called The New Testament. Is that like The New York Times? The Palm Beach Post? What’s this about Easter having occurred way back? It’s reported to have happened on the third day of His burial after His crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD. Is that true? Who can remember that far back?

And if so, who is this person Jesus? Is he among us today in our lives? Maybe He has a plan. Maybe He’s a planner and perhaps has one for us. And somehow, we’ll all have a joyous Happy Easter! Hopefully even in Ukraine there finally will be peace and some semblance of happiness. Now that’s a plan . . . a consummation devoutly to be wish’d!

Pray Jesus, that plan unfolds. Happens ASAP!

