Steve Aoki To Join Sunfest Lineup

Steve Aoki

Aoki to replace Nelly on Sunday, May 1

Boca Raton, FL – Just Announced! Steve Aoki is scheduled to perform at SunFest on Sunday, May 1. He will take over Nelly’s spot at the Ford Stage from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aoki is an American DJ, record producer, music programmer and record executive.

“Unfortunately, Nelly had an unavoidable scheduling conflict, but we are happy to have Steve Aoki join our SunFest lineup,” said Paul Jamieson, Executive Director of SunFest. “Aoki’s music adds another dimension to the variety of artists and music genres for fans of all ages at SunFest 2022.”

Aoki has collaborated with artists such as will.i.am, Afrojack, LMFAO, Linkin Park, Iggy Azalea, Lil Jon, blink-182, Laidback Luke, BTA, Monsta X, Louis Tomlinson, Backstreet Boys, Rise Against, Vini Vici, Lauren Jauregui, Fall Out Boy among others. His 2012 debut studio album, Wonderland was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2013.

SunFest®, Florida’s largest waterfront music and art festival, is held annually in Downtown West Palm Beach along the scenic Intracoastal Waterway. Four days, three stages of music, and dozens of national and local artists help create a multicultural, multigenerational and multifaceted experience. SunFest of Palm Beach County, Inc., a nonprofit organization based in West Palm Beach, is a Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council Funded Project and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Ticket prices are set to increase on Saturday, April 23 to the gate prices so fans are encouraged to get their tickets now and save! To purchase tickets to this year’s waterfront music festival, go to www.sunfest.com/tickets. For more information about SunFest, please visit www.sunfest.com or call 1-800-SUNFEST.

About Steve Aoki

Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-Nominated artist/DJ/producer and Dim Mak Records founder as “one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world.” As a solo artist, Aoki boasts a lauded cross-genre discography that includes 7 studio albums and collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Maluma, BTS, Linkin Park and Louis Tomlinson amongst others.



In 1996, he established Dim Mak out of his college dorm room, a trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company and apparel brand. It has served as a launch pad for global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, and The Kills, in addition to being the home of early releases from acts such as ZEDD and Diplo. As a nightlife impresario, Aoki’s legendary Hollywood club night Dim Mak Tuesdays hosted early performances from future superstars such as Kid Cudi, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, and Travis Scott.



A true renaissance man, Steve Aoki is also a fashion designer, author and entrepreneur. In 2012, he founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which primarily supports organizations in the field of brain science research with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation. In addition, Aoki has pushed his clothing line Dim Mak Collection to new heights, both with original designs and collaborations with everyone from A Bathing Ape to the Bruce Lee estate. Aoki’s multi-faceted journey is chronicled through the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead(2016) and his memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise(2019). In the summer of 2020, Aoki unveiled his Latin music imprint, Dim Mak En Fuego, continuing to break down musical and cultural boundaries ‘by any means necessary.’

