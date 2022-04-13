Run, Forrest, Run! Sunfest’s TGI5K Is Back

TGi5K finishes in the heart of SunFest where you can stay and enjoy the Friday night fun!

Boca Raton, FL – Kickoff the weekend of SunFestivities with your band by running in the 12th annual TGi5K Race on Friday, April 29! Come experience the good time run and start the weekend of Florida’s largest music festival on the right foot.

“The TGi5K is such a fun way to kickoff the weekend of SunFest and we are so happy to bring it back for our fans,” said Paul Jamieson, Executive Director of SunFest. “The K2 Road Sports team has done a great job of preparing this 5K and we are proud to have them as partners.”

The start line is located just south of Palm Beach Atlantic University on South Olive Avenue and goes south until turning on Flagler Drive to run into SunFest to enjoy the evening. Runners will receive a race tech t-shirt or tank top, a custom finishers medal, post-run beverage and snacks and admission to Friday night of SunFest. The TGi5K is sponsored by KOOL 105.5.

“SunFest is Palm Beach County’s iconic music festival and we’re thrilled to partner with them on the management of this great race,” said Ken Kennerly, CEO K2 Road Sports. “Running and music are well aligned and we look forward to having hundreds of runners enjoy the views of the intracoastal while supporting SunFest!”

Awards will be given to the top three overall, masters and grandmasters winners as well as to first, second and third places winners in each age group. To purchase tickets for the TGi5K or for more information on the race, please visit www.sunfest.com/tgi5k.



2022 TICKET INFORMATION

This year, tickets for SunFest are going to be different than years past. When fans purchase a 1 or 2-day ticket, they will need to select the day(s) that they plan to attend. Since tickets are day-specific, whichever day is selected, that is the only day the ticket will be good for. Ticket prices are set to increase the closer we get to the event, so make sure to purchase any tickets sooner rather than later!

Advance discount prices all end on April 23 at which time price will increase to gate price of $65 for a Thursday or Friday ticket and $70 for a Saturday or Sunday ticket.

Purchases can be made online at www.sunfest.com, or by calling 1-800-SUNFEST. 1-Day and 4-Day Advance tickets will also be sold at Palm Beach and Martin County Publix Super Market locations between April 10 through April 23 offering a no service fee option. All ticket information can be found online at www.sunfest.com/tickets.

SunFest®, Florida’s largest waterfront music and art festival, is held annually in Downtown West Palm Beach along the scenic Intracoastal Waterway. Four days, three stages of music, and dozens of national and local artists help create a multicultural, multigenerational and multifaceted experience. SunFest of Palm Beach County, Inc., a nonprofit organization based in West Palm Beach, is a Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council Funded Project and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. For more information about SunFest, visit www.sunfest.com or call 1-800-SUNFEST.

By Alison Enax