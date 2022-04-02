Rap Music Video Blasts Big Sugar

Art, music, testimony combine in explosive indictment

Boca Raton, FL – A virtual press conference, via Zoom, to premier and release “Clouds of Different Colors,” an eco rap-umentary–a music video–that in responding to the scourge of pre-harvest sugar field burning inflicted on the people in and around the Everglades Agricultural Area, indicts Big Sugar, and those who remain complicit in the industry’s transgressions, for their myriad attacks on the health and welfare of the people of South Florida and beyond.

WHO: Dane Myers, Florida-based cinematographer and musician who partnered with the Stop the Burn-Go Green Harvest Campaign to develop and produce the musical documentary, Reiner Gamboa, the Miami-based painter who composed artwork for the piece, and local leaders of the stop pre-harvest sugar field burning movement, some of whom star in the rap-umentary.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 12-12:30 pm

Press conference will begin at 12 pm sharp.

WHERE: Zoom (no registration required) password protected: STB123

Zoom link: https://sierraclub.zoom.us/j/93332671284?pwd=VkQrL0YrOEJjUFpoS2I2WW9sa2I2dz09

BACKGROUND:

Since launching the Stop Pre-harvest Sugar Field Burning Campaign in 2015, the Sierra Club has worked with local activists in and around the Everglades Agricultural Area to promote the end of the outdated, racist, toxic practice and to challenge the status quo narrative provided by the sugar industry. US Sugar very recently provided yet another perfect example of just how the Florida sugar industry promotes its false narrative, and why the Stop the Burn-Go Green Campaign and Dane Myers collaborated on the eco rap-umentary/music video project.