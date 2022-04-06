Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth Asks Residents to be Cautious

What is Property Fraud?

Scammers file fake deeds, making it appear as if they own homes that are not actually theirs. These scammers then trick people into giving them money to rent or buy those homes.

Property Fraud Alert is a free service to help you protect your property from fraud by monitoring the documents being recorded in the Official Records of the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s office.

Protect Yourself with Property Fraud Alert for Free

Register for FREE Property Fraud Alerts today! Register to receive free alerts when a document such as a deed or mortgage is recorded with our office using your name or your business’s name. Choose to get alerts by email or by phone.

If you receive an alert about activity not initiated by you, this early notification can provide valuable time to stop criminals in their tracks.

Sign Up for Alerts

Signing up is quick and easy! Simply follow these steps:

Go to the Property Fraud Alerts website or call 800.728.3858.

Click ‘Continue’ to begin the registration process.

Choose whether you would like to monitor a person’s name or a business name.

Enter the name you would like to monitor.

Enter either an email address or telephone number you would like the alerts sent to.

You may repeat the process to monitor additional names. If you entered an email address, you will receive a confirmation message.

If You Receive an Alert

If a document is recorded that matches your monitoring criteria, you will receive an alert within 48 hours.

The alert will provide you with a document number, which is the Clerk’s File Number or CFN.

Search the online Official Records to view the actual document. To search using the Clerk’s File Number, choose the CFN tab at the top and enter the document number from your Property Fraud Alert.

For assistance, please contact Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Joseph Abruzzo’s Recording Department at 561.355.2991 or [email protected] .

. If you suspect you are a victim of fraud, please seek legal advice and contact law enforcement. You may also consider filing a case in civil court.

Reviewing your property records is an important way to protect yourself from fraud. Don’t delay, sign up today!

Change or Cancel Your Subscription

To change or cancel your Property Fraud Alerts subscription, please call 800.728.3858.