Published On: Wed, Apr 6th, 2022

Property Fraud Alert

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth Asks Residents to be Cautious

What is Property Fraud?

Scammers file fake deeds, making it appear as if they own homes that are not actually theirs. These scammers then trick people into giving them money to rent or buy those homes.

Property Fraud Alert is a free service to help you protect your property from fraud by monitoring the documents being recorded in the Official Records of the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s office.

Protect Yourself with Property Fraud Alert for Free

Register for FREE Property Fraud Alerts today! Register to receive free alerts when a document such as a deed or mortgage is recorded with our office using your name or your business’s name. Choose to get alerts by email or by phone.

If you receive an alert about activity not initiated by you, this early notification can provide valuable time to stop criminals in their tracks.

Sign Up for Alerts

Signing up is quick and easy! Simply follow these steps:

  • Go to the Property Fraud Alerts website or call 800.728.3858.
  • Click ‘Continue’ to begin the registration process.
  • Choose whether you would like to monitor a person’s name or a business name.
  • Enter the name you would like to monitor.
  • Enter either an email address or telephone number you would like the alerts sent to.

You may repeat the process to monitor additional names. If you entered an email address, you will receive a confirmation message.

If You Receive an Alert

  • If a document is recorded that matches your monitoring criteria, you will receive an alert within 48 hours.
  • The alert will provide you with a document number, which is the Clerk’s File Number or CFN.
  • Search the online Official Records to view the actual document. To search using the Clerk’s File Number, choose the CFN tab at the top and enter the document number from your Property Fraud Alert.
  • For assistance, please contact Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Joseph Abruzzo’s Recording Department at 561.355.2991 or [email protected].
  • If you suspect you are a victim of fraud, please seek legal advice and contact law enforcement. You may also consider filing a case in civil court.

Reviewing your property records is an important way to protect yourself from fraud. Don’t delay, sign up today!

Change or Cancel Your Subscription

To change or cancel your Property Fraud Alerts subscription, please call 800.728.3858.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

