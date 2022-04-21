Passport Days at ClerkPBC￼

Boca Raton, FL – Our office is holding two after-hours Passport Days events for customers who need to apply for a new passport or renew a passport that expired more than 5 years ago, and we’d love your help in getting the word out to our community!

Our Passport Days events will be held ONLY at our branch offices in Belle Glade, Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, on the following days/times:

Tuesday, April 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to noon

No appointment is needed. More information about the event, as well as what documents are needed to get a passport, can be found here: https://www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/Home/Components/News/News/355/16

I’ve attached a graphic that we’re sharing on our social media sites (follow us @ClerkPBC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube if you aren’t already) in case that’s helpful for you.