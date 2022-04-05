Parks Division Finishes $15.8 Million Renovation of Everglades Holiday Park

Boca Raton, FL – The Broward County Parks and Recreation Division has completed a $15.8 million renovation at Everglades Holiday Park (21940 Griffin Rd., Fort Lauderdale 33332). The two-phase expansion project, which started with construction in 2016, has significantly updated infrastructure in various areas of the 39-acre park, benefiting residents and visitors. Broward County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park for the transformational project on March 31st.

“We are proud to unveil this major renovation of Everglades Holiday Park,” said Dan West, Director of Parks and Recreation Division. “This is a milestone for the park in its 58-year history and underscores our commitment to providing advanced facilities and recreation opportunities to enhance the well-being of our community and for future generations of parkgoers.”

Since management of Everglades Holiday Park reverted back to Broward County Parks and Recreation in June 2012, it has completed two phases of capital improvement projects. The first phase of construction, completed in 2019, replaced the existing one-lane vehicle bridge at the park entrance with a two-lane bridge and integral pedestrian sidewalk. The South Florida Water Management District contributed $1.2 million toward funding.

The second phase of the project, which was just completed, cost more than $13 million, of which $2.7 million was received through the Broward Boating Improvement Program and $60,000 was allocated from the 2000 Safe Parks and Land Preservation Bond Program. This phase included construction of new boat ramps, a levee wall, docks, shoreline stabilization, parking, improved vehicular and pedestrian circulation, utilities infrastructure, restroom building, welcome plaza area, decorative concrete pavement promenade, site lighting, fire protection, landscaping, and irrigation.

In addition, the park is home to a new Public Art and Design project funded by Broward County Cultural Division. The $200,000 art project, by artists Jeffrey Reed and Jennifer Madden, includes a stainless-steel sculpture of a, half-ton, 12-foot-tall great egret called Flight Path; a colored concrete pathway with 20 life-size stainless-steel indigenous bird silhouettes embedded into the concrete surface; and an educational plaque with color pictures and descriptions of the birds included in the pathway’s silhouettes.

Everglades Holiday Park is the only Broward County park open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more about the park and its amenities at Broward.org/Parks.