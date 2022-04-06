Palm Beach Outlets Announces Opening of Faux Paws Dog Shop

Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) has announced the opening of Faux Paws Dog Shop ®. Faux Paws offers a wide selection of products for the pampered pooch including popular character beds, full bar of plush toys, pet apparel, specialty gifts, decorative water and food bowls, fashionable collars, leashes and harnesses, pup strollers and slings, delicious treats, home décor for the pet lover, and more. At Faux Paws Dog Shop, the motto is Celebrate your dog! ®.

Faux Paws Dog Shop was founded in 2014 by Lynn Small in St. Augustine, Florida. With a devoted clientele, Faux Paws has continued to expand, offering the best in dog products in a welcoming storefront where pets and their owners can stop in visit.

“We are delighted to open Faux Paws at Palm Beach Outlets,” says Faux Paws Dog Shop owner Lynn Small. “Our shoppers simply love their pets, and we offer dog parents everything to celebrate their special four-legged family members,” she adds.

“Palm Beach Outlets shoppers will enjoy the many unique, whimsical items available at Faux Paws for their beloved pups,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director at Palm Beach Outlets.

Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets features over 100 stores including brand favorites kate spade new york, Coach Outlet, Michael Kors Outlet, Polo Ralph Lauren, Saks OFF 5TH, Lacoste Outlet, TUMI Outlet Store, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Cole Haan Outlet, GUESS Factory, J. Crew Factory, Nike Factory Store, Under Armour Factory House, and Vera Bradley Factory Outlet Store. Located immediately off Interstate 95 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Outlets is the only outlet shopping center within a 55-mile radius and is one of the region’s most visited shopping destinations. The center serves the shopping needs of millions of residents and over 8 million annual visitors to Palm Beach County. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

New England Development

For over 40 years, New England Development has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types and across the country. New England Development’s robust portfolio of retail projects includes an exciting mix of outlet centers including Asheville Outlets in Asheville, North Carolina; Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Clarksburg, Maryland; Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa; and Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Florida.