Palm Beach County’s Outstanding Volunteers Were Honored at Fuller Center’s 20th Annual ‘Men with Caring Hearts’ Event

Boca Raton, FL – Four dedicated volunteers with community nonprofits were recognized at the Fuller Center’s 20th Annual Men with Caring Hearts Awards Celebration on April 8th at Boca West Country Club. The evening’s theme was “Havana Nights.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Gary Collins of Master Club Advisors and Florida CMAA, and the 2022 Man with a Caring Heart Award went to Michael O. Miller of FAU. SBA Communications was the recipient of the Community Impact Award. The biggest surprise of the evening and perhaps the best kept secret of all was the Fuller Center’s own award, “The Bernie,” named in memory of former Board member Bernie Finkelstein, given to Stacey Packer, a Fuller Center Board member and outstanding volunteer who has consistently gone above and beyond on behalf of the agency. The entire crowd was on its feet when it was announced that “behind every great man is a great woman!”

The evening featured tropical libations, Caribbean-inspired food, live music, and dancing.

“Gary, Michael, and Stacey are such dedicated individuals who inspire all of us with their contributions to the community,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of the Fuller Center. “SBA Communications is a tremendous business partner that supports so many organizations that help the needy in our community. We were delighted to honor them all, and are so grateful for our sponsors and supporters.”

The event was chaired by Gina and Todd Skelton and the emcee for the evening was News Channel 5/WPTV’s T.A. Walker.

The “Tomorrow Begins Today Sponsor” was the Gary Peters Family Foundation, with Gina and Todd Skelton serving as the “Embrace Sponsor.” “Educate Sponsors” were the Eda & Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation, the Christine E. Lynn, E.M. Lynn Foundation, SBA Communications, and Simone and Sam Spiegel. “Empower Sponsors” included Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Office Depot, Plastridge Insurance Agency, Hiromi and Robert Printz, and Susie and Mark Tabor.

About the Fuller Center

The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing under- resourced children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to achieve their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.



For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we have opened a private CHOICE elementary school serving kindergarten to third grade, and we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school-time programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, work skills readiness, and community service.



At the Fuller Center, we believe that educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and making a positive impact, tomorrow begins today!

