New FAU Degree Programs Target Working Professionals

Florida Atlantic University is launching four new master’s degree programs for working professionals, including an expansion of the state’s first Master of Science with Major in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The FAU Board of Trustees recently approved the programs in information technology management, supply chain management and business analytics, in addition to AI. The four degree programs, already offered to full-time students, will be available online and in-person to working professionals and are expected to begin in the fall.

The master’s in AI degree, first announced in 2019 for full-time students, is part of an innovative program that covers AI foundations and technologies. Students will develop new skills for jobs not yet defined, allowing them to join a first-generation workforce with significant earning potential.

“AI is transforming every segment of industry, and there is a high demand for an educated and trained workforce in order to be competitive,” said Stella Batalama, Ph.D., dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science. “Training and research in AI, machine learning and autonomy are critical for the state and the nation.”

AI is offered through the College of Engineering and Computer Science, while information technology management is a joint degree between engineering and the College of Business. Supply chain management and business analytics are business degrees.

The Master of Science in information technology management is designed for professionals with computing or managerial backgrounds and prepares students for management careers in the area of information technology in business.

“Professionals with background in information technology, information systems, data analytics, computer science, engineering and related disciplines can advance their education in several areas of specialization,” said Mihaela Cardei, Ph.D., associate dean for graduate studies in the College of Engineering and Computer Science.

Business analytics allows organizations to gain meaningful information from the flood of digital data collected by businesses, governments and scientific agencies. Managers make decisions regarding operations, sales and marketing and research and development of products and services.

Supply chains are essential for the trade, retail, manufacturing and service industries. Graduates earning the degree in supply chain management are equipped to meet market demands for highly skilled individuals to manage, analyze, interpret and make data-based business decisions.

“We are delighted to launch these new programs, which present excellent opportunities for business professionals to advance their careers,” said Vegar Wiik, an assistant dean in the College of Business and executive director of its Executive Education program.

FAU’s College of Business offers executive and professional degree programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Busy professionals gain new insight from world-class faculty and local businesses.

“At FAU, we focus on creating leading-edge programs that support working professionals so that they can improve their skills and abilities,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Business. “We make these programs accessible and convenient so that our students can effectively balance school, family and work. We help create the skilled workforce our organizations need in South Florida.”