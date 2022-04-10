More Than $500,000 for Local Children’s Charities was raised though the Boca West Children’s Foundation’s 10th Anniversary

Children from Fuller Center Sing at Boca West Children’s Foundation Golf Challenge Cocktail Party

$100,000 Golf Challenge

Boca Raton, FL — Children’s charities throughout Palm Beach County will be granted funds raised from the Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) 10th Anniversary $100,000 Golf Challenge. The daylong event, which included brunch, golf, a cocktail reception and an awards dinner, took place on Monday, April 4th at Boca West Country Club attracting over 400 golfers and 550 dinner attendees.



Since its inception in 2010, the Foundation has granted more than $15 million for projects that serve at-risk youth and, this year, the organization brought in the most money ever raised in a single year, $1.5 million.



The Jay DiPietro Low Gross Award, which went to the best scoring foursome, was presented to Alex Lee, Richard Do, David Lukes and Alen Jsu, the team from Sky Alpha Asset Advisors.



The top four charity winners were Rotary Club of Boca Raton, Place of Hope, Sweet Dream Makers and Unicorn Children’s Foundation.



Funds raised will benefit more than 30 participating local children’s charities. Charities vied for a portion of the $100,000 awarded during the tournament with each charity receiving between $3,500 and $10,000, depending on its team’s placement.



“The feedback from our sold-out event was tremendous,” said Richard Zenker, Chairman of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “This plays such a big role in our ability to help children in need who live in our community. We are looking forward to our 11th Annual Golf Challenge on March 27, 2023!”



An annual golf challenge favorite, the duck drop, featured 500 plastic yellow ducks dropped from a crane for a chance to win $2500. The winner was John Joyner.



Corporate sponsors included: The Radco Companies, Related, GL Homes, Related, Fidelity Investments, Apex One, Sky Alpha, Hotwire, Lennar, Knight Group, Seminole Casino, AW property Co., NCCI, Compson, Excell Auto Group, Karma Broward/Palm Beach, Lennar, Action Electric & Air, Covid Rapid Labs, Greenspoon Marder, Mattamy Homes, Government Law Group, Fifth Third Bank, Sensus Healthcare, North American Development Group, Via Mizner Golf & City Club, Sherwin Williams, Eda & Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation, DSM Capital Partners, RBC Wealth Management, The Y, Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital, GEO Group, Dunay, Miskel, Backman, Education Foundation, Florida Atlantic University and Republic National Distributing Company.

Visit Bocawestfoundation.org for more information.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $15 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.

Richard Zenker Shows the winning duck from the duck drop during the Boca West Children’s Foundation Golf Challenge

