MIRACLES OF HADASSAH MAJOR GIFTS EVENT

HIGHLIGHTED BY JOURNALIST GIL HOFFMAN AND ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS CEO NADAV KIDRON

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – celebrating its first in-person gathering in 2 years on Sunday, April 10, major donors of Hadassah Florida Atlantic came together at the home of Miki Schulman to learn, be inspired and give. Miki Schulman, Hadassah’s National Chair for the Full Circle Campaign – 360 Degrees of Healing and her recently late husband, Steven Schulman have been committed to the growth of Hadassah Medical Organization for over 50 years. Mrs. Shulman shared with guests “our work has been deeply rewarding and we have achieved so much together. Not only are our Hospitals among the best in Israel – we change countless lives daily, and our medical care and innovations are admired throughout the world.”

The Miracles of Hadassah planning committee: Bobbi Prager – President of Hadassah Florida Atlantic, Laurie and Ken Bernstein, Dorothy Bucksbuam, Linda Goldsmith, Adele Greenblatt, Ruth and Arthur Maron and the host – Miki Schulman wrapped their energy for Hadassah into a multi-faceted meaningful evening.

Ken Bernstein, National President of Hadassah Associates whom he calls the “MEN WHO DO,” shared with those assembled that “this year, Associates have prioritized Diabetes Research as the focus of their fundraising efforts.”

The celebratory atmosphere of the Miracles of Hadassah gathering was tempered by the reality of Russia’s war on Ukraine and recent terror attacks and loss of life in Israel. Hadassah’s humanitarian mission continues with rotating medical teams, training local doctors and nurses in trauma care and emergency preparedness. In Israel, Hadassah’s Hospitals are providing medical care to Ukrainian refugees, and Hadassah’s Youth Aliyah Villages are giving safety and shelter, education and a future for Ukrainian youth ages 12-18. Acclaimed Miracles of Hadassah Speakers Gil Hoffman –chief political correspondent and analyst for The Jerusalem Post and Nadav Kidron – CEO and Director of Oramed Pharmaceuticals were poignantly and ardently perfect for this moment in time.

Mr. Hoffman shared that “Israeli’s live in the future and knew from the beginning how to handle the pandemic better than anyone by using the Israeli spirit to carry us through the crisis.” He spoke about how Israel is leading the way in the war in Ukraine through its humanitarian and diplomatic efforts. “The war put Israel in a very unique position to mediate the crisis because they had earned the trust of both sides.” Hoffman also saw Israel’s strength through the on-the-ground humanitarian work to help the people on Ukrainian-Moldova border. He noted that “the first tents immigrants saw when they crossed the border were from Israel, filled with toys, games, baby food and diapers… that Hadassah doctors and nurses working in field hospitals, providing medical care and saving lives.”

Mr. Kidron spoke about the significance of Oramed’s phase 3 clinical trials to develop an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes as well as developing an oral COVID vaccine.

Elise Dolgow, Hadassah’s Director of Development for South Florida brought the exciting Oramed updates full circle to Hadassah, citing the organizations distinct ties to the company spanning more than 40 years since the oral delivery technology was developed by top scientists at Hadassah.

For more information about Hadassah’s Round Building and Diabetes Research Center, please contact Elise Dolgow, Director of Development, 561-628-7765 or [email protected]

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region is home to 50 chapters and 22,000 members in Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties and is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, Associates and supporters, Hadassah brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health. Through the Hadassah Medical Organization’s (HMO) two hospitals in Jerusalem, Hadassah delivers exemplary patient care to over a million people every year and supports world-renowned medical research. HMO serves without regard to race, religion or nationality.For more information, visit www.hadassah.org.