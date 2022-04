Miami Open presented by Itau 2022/USA, FL

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, April 2/3, 2022 – Carlos Alcaraz Garfia defeats Casper Ruud in two sets at 7-5, 6-4 to win his first Miami Open and as first Spaniard to win in Miami at 18 years of age. He now takes No. 11th is the world rank.

Carlos Alcaraz from Spain wins men’s final at Miami Open 2022



Casper Ruud from Norway, takes second place at Miami Open 2022



Iga Swiatek of Poland defeats Naomi Osaka of Japan in the singles final to win the WTA title on Saturday, April 2



Naomi Osaka from Japan, takes second place in the WTA singles final at Miami Open 2022