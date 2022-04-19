Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member, I hope you enjoyed Passover and Easter weekend and had the opportunity to spend time with friends and loved ones.



The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation was lifted yesterday. The decision from the Federal Judge in Tampa can be viewed here. Governor DeSantis announced that he would call for a special session of the legislature to address the rising property insurance rates in the State. The session will occur in May and focus mainly on reforming the property insurance market. The goal of the special session would be to bring stability and functionality to the market. Governor DeSantis has proposed a new Florida Congressional map that would create an additional 20 Republican seats and 8 Democratic seats based on the 2020 electoral data. Additionally, the map carves up the state’s 5th Congressional District and would dissolve the district in North Florida, which runs from Tallahassee to Jacksonville. State Legislators have deferred to the Governor to create new congressional boundaries since he previously vetoed one of their maps. Under the Fair Districts constitutional amendments Florida voters approved in 2010, Legislators are forbidden to draw districts that intentionally favor or disfavor incumbents or parties.



The Small Business Administration of the South Florida District has announced the 2022 National Small Business Week winners for South Florida. These winners will be recognized during the week of May 1st – 7th. Receiving recognition this year as the 2022 State of Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) of the Year is our own Florida Atlantic University SBDC, led by Dr. Sandra Delina Marin Ruiz. In our collective efforts to promote economic prosperity, we congratulate Dr. Marin Ruiz on the recognition for all her achievements in the community! Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.