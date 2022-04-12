Message From the CEO: Moving Business Forward

We were proud to host the third Annual Boynton Beach First Responders Awards Luncheon this past Friday. During this program, we recognized and honored Police Officer of the Year Brian Goldfuss, Firefighter of the Year Tyler Hoffman, and Paramedic of the Year Jason Lovvorn. These brave professionals were chosen by their departments for their courageous acts in service to the community of Boynton Beach. Thank you to Baptist Health (Bethesda East & West) for their title sponsorship, as well as ADT, South Florida PBS, Habitat for Humanity and GED Lawyers for their support.

On Thursday, we look forward to seeing you at our April Membership Breakfast, sponsored by the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. Celebrating 50 years of service to the Boca Raton and Boynton Beach communities, President & CEO, Jason Hagensick, will walk us through the YMCA’s past, present and future. Purchase a table and bring your colleagues and friends to learn about the positive impact this organization has had for half a century in our region. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.



The Chamber’s Master Class Series was created to provide our members with skills and techniques they needed to advance their business! The speakers are experts on a wide range of business topics. This month’s Master Class Business Workshop will feature John Haymore, Visiting Assistant Professor and Management Consultant at Lynn University. John will walk our members through the attributes and techniques of what makes a good leader. For more information and to register for this event, click here.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com. Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

4/13 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn For more information and to register, click here

4/14 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person April Membership Breakfast For more information and to register, click here

4/19 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person Master Class Workshop For more information and to register, click here

4/19 – 3:00 p.m. In-Person Combined Boca Raton, Boynton Beach Government Affairs and Economic Development Committee For more information and to register, click here

4/20 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person South Healthcare Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N.) For more information and to register, click here

4/21 – 8:00 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Coffee Plus For more information and to register, click here

4/21 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Successful Women in Business Luncheon For more information and to register, click here

4/22 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Women’s Business Exchange For more information and to register, click here

If you had the opportunity to watch some of the Masters Golf Tournament over the weekend, hopefully you are motivated to hit the links! The Chamber’s Annual Golf Classic, sponsored by Truist, will be held on Friday, June 3rd at The Boca Raton. A favorite event each year, join us for a day of networking and a round of golf on one of the most beautiful private resort courses in south Florida. With a morning shotgun tee-off, the day will include a continental breakfast and an awards luncheon at the conclusion of the tournament. Consider a sponsorship to demonstrate your support of the Chamber and gain valuable exposure with your fellow golfers and the Chamber community. Contact our Events Manager, Chasity Navarro, for more information.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.