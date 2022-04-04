Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith Expands Traffic Homicide and Victims’ Rights Litigation Team with Addition of Seasoned Trial Attorney, Danielle A. Sherriff

Danielle A. Sherriff

Boca Raton, FL – Bringing more than a decade of experience successfully litigating felonies including traffic homicide cases – including more than 100 trials – at the State Attorney’s Office in Palm Beach County, Danielle A. Sherriff has joined the law firm of Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith for the next chapter of her legal career. Sherriff will utilize her well-honed leadership skills and vast traffic homicide experience to exclusively represent injured clients and their families throughout the state of Florida.

Danielle served many years as an Assistant State Attorney and served most recently as Chief of the Traffic Homicide Unit of the State’s Attorney’s Office for Palm Beach County. Her Traffic Homicide experience there included DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide, Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Death, and similar cases. Danielle received her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, minoring in Political Science at Florida International University in Miami, then earned her Juris Doctor in 2008 from Florida State University.

Bilingual in Haitian-Creole, Danielle moved to South Florida from Queens, New York during her high school years. She is the first attorney in her family. Throughout her college years, and still to this day, Danielle serves as a mentor to high school and law school students, educating them about the law, ethics, and civics.

“It’s critical, for me, to give back and let these young students know there is a need for them in the legal profession,” said Danielle. “I have found my calling, and I want to share my passion for justice to inspire the next generation of lawyers.”

Danielle is the current President of the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Association of Women Lawyers (PBC FAWL) and a Past-President of the F. Malcolm Cunningham, Sr. Bar Association, a voluntary bar association which promotes the personal and professional development of Black Americans in the legal profession. Danielle also sits on the Board of Directors of Scholar Career Coaching. She was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2008; the United States Supreme Court Bar in 2012; and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida in 2022.

“Danielle is an outstanding addition to our growing team of seasoned litigators,” said Gary S. Lesser, Managing Partner at Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, and President-Elect of The Florida Bar. “She will aggressively and compassionately represent our clients, and her leadership is already having an impact here in Palm Beach County.”

About Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith

The firm of Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith has been serving the legal needs of residents throughout Florida for well over nine decades, ever since Joseph Lesser opened the firm’s first office in West Palm Beach in 1927. For more than 94 years, the firm has followed in his footsteps of practicing law with the highest level of professionalism, dedication, and commitment to client service.

Today, Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith is a third-generation law firm with 10 highly skilled lawyers working across four offices in West Palm Beach, Stuart, Wellington, and Boca Raton. Our personal injury attorneys focus on representing the needs of injured plaintiffs and their families across South Florida in personal injury, wrongful death, and consumer class action matters. We have handled over 20,000 cases and have over 275 years of combined legal experience at your service.

Learn more at LesserLawFirm.com, and connect with us on social media via Facebook, Twitter , and LinkedIn.


