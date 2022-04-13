Las Olas Wine & Food Festival 2022 is almost here!

America’s largest Culinary Street Festival returns! FRIDAY, APRIL 22

By Kenny Spahn

Get ready fellow Foodies, fine wine and craft beer lovers, and partygoers of all sorts – the area’s biggest street party is almost here! That’s right, The American Lung Association’s Las Olas Wine & Food Festival takes place Friday, April 22, from 7:30-10:30 pm along five city blocks of Las Olas Blvd. Now celebrating its 26th consecutive year (except for the 2020 Covid shutdown), the “Las Olas” has become the nation’s biggest, best, and most celebrated all-inclusive culinary street festival.

For one iconic evening, Ft. Lauderdale’s famed strip closes to vehicular traffic and morphs into the year’s largest street party. Here’s where fellow foodies and party-goers (like you!) hit the street to experience unlimited free samplings from dozens of the area’s top restaurants, plus an endless stream of fine wines, spirits, craft beers, and cocktails — while partying to live music, entertainment, and 5 of other activities, including interactive games, intriguing displays, socializing, and general frivolity among a few thousand of their new best friends.

And the best part, it all goes to benefit a worthy cause – the American Lung Association, and its valiant efforts to combat lung disease (the third leading cause of death in the U.S.!), with all proceeds going directly to ALA South Florida.

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to graze your way through dozens of Broward County’s finest eateries. This year’s culinary lineup features some real All-Star returning favorites, along with some exciting newcomers, including: American Social, Big Buns, Boat House at The Riverside, Boatyard, Bodega Taqueria, Beehive Kitchen, Breezes at Bahia Mar, Casa Sensei, Cornish BBQ, Cuba Libre, Dunkin, Eve on the Water, Even Keel Fish & Oyster, Gelato Petrini, Estiatorio Ornos, Gran Forno & Gran Forno Pronto, Lona Cocina Tequileria, Louie Bossi, Nikki’s Foods, Matchbox, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Oceanic, Rivertail by José Mendín, Sushi Garage, Sky Thai Sushi, Stache, The Alchemist Café, The Balcony, The Patio at Le Marche, Vale Food Company, Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille at The Riverside, YOLO, and more! And to accompany all this fine fare, enjoy endless tastes of over 200 fine wines from over 30 international wineries, along with a multitude of craft beers, specialty cocktails, and spirits.

“But Wait – There’s More!” Yes, there’s a LOT more to this street party than just food & drinks. Also on tap for the evening: Live music, DJ’s, dancing, luxury VIP Lounges on each block open to ALL attendees, interactive sponsor displays, Celebrity Cruises’ popular Silent Disco party, the #LOWFF’s signature wine glass holder necklace and a take-home wine glass for everyone, assorted giveaways, and lots more – plus, of course, plenty of socializing, networking and general frivolity with like-mined party-going food & wine fans. New to this year: “Neighborhood Pavilions” on each block, designed to transport guests through the best of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s communities; and The Demesmin & Dover 8th Street Dance Party.

Also returning this year, the ever-popular VIP Pre-Event Reception hosted by FPL at the Riverside Hotel. For just $50 more, enjoy a relaxing pre-party happy hour at this exclusive VIP experience from 5:30-7:00, before heading to the tasting pavilions starting at 7:30.

Tickets are $150 (while they last), and are all-inclusive, including unlimited samplings of all food and beverages, activities, and access to all VIP lounges! A limited number of VIP Early Reception at the Riverside tickets are available for $50. NOTE: The Festival usually sells out, and special advance discount promotions are offered, so get your tickets now, while they’re still available!

The 26th Annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival takes place Friday, April 22, 2022 from 7:30-10:30 pm (with the VIP Reception at the Riverside from 5-7), along Las Olas Boulevard (from SE 6th Avenue to SE 11th Ave.) in downtown Ft. Lauderdale. The Festival is presented by Woodford Reserve, High Noon, and Breakthru Beverage, and hosted by Las Olas Association, The Las Olas Company, Riverside Hotel, and Cadillac. To purchase tickets or for more information including a complete lineup of events, visit www.lasolaswff.com, or call (954) 727-0907. Share the experience on Social Media: #LOWFF and @LasOlasWFF. Event is 21 and over.

All proceeds benefit the American Lung Association and its mission to fight lung disease, the third leading cause of death in the U.S. For more information about the American Lung Association, visit www.lung.org

So get ready to stroll, sip, sample, schmooze, socialize, sample some more, and celebrate at the ultimate street party. ! The 26th Annual Las Olas Wine & Food Festival – now that’s a party!

NOTE: Yes, this is an outdoor event, but it’s for the American Lung Association – so for the enjoyment of everyone, please NO SMOKING for a few hours, OK??

About CI Management: CI Management Group is a South Florida-based event management company with over 20 years of hosting non-profit fundraising events, including the famed Las Olas Wine & Food Festival, and the South Beach Seafood Festival. For more information about CI Management and its EAT SMART program, visit www.ci-mgt.com. Also Facebook or Instagram @wearecimgt, or call 305-255-3500.

About the Author: Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, and restaurant authority, and has published over 900 culinary articles. Mr. Spahn also heads up Restaurant Placement Group, the exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the restaurant and hospitality industry. Visit: www.RestaurantPlacement.com

Las Olas Wine & Food Festival, Las Olas, Ft. Lauderdale, Events, Food & Wine, @LasOlasWFF American Lung Association, ALA South Florida, Restaurant Placement Group, Kenny Spahn, www.RestaurantPlacement.com, Events, Restaurants, Wine, Beer, #LOWFF, Lung Cancer, Lung Disease