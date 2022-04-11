Published On: Mon, Apr 11th, 2022

Jupiter Non-Profit, Friends of Jupiter Beach is Hosting its 12th Annual Food & Wine Festival

On May 14, 2022 

Friends of Jupiter Beach maintains environmentally healthy, clean, and dog-friendly beaches in Jupiter,Florida

Boca Raton, FL — The 12th Annual Friends of Jupiter Beach Food and  Wine Festival will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Jupiter  Riverwalk Plaza Down Under, just south of Harbourside Place in Jupiter. The Food and Wine Festival is the largest event that Friends of Jupiter Beach hosts annually, with proceeds supporting  the nonprofit and their efforts to keep Jupiter Beach clean and dog friendly. The festival includes  live music and food & drink tastings from over 30 local participating vendors, with new restaurants  still joining. Tickets are on sale now at FriendsofJupiterBeach.org. Ticket costs: 12 and under $20 (3 and under free), General Admission $50, and VIP $100. 

“We are so excited to welcome back everyone to the Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine  Festival. We have some amazing partners and participants to make this the best one yet.” Says  Friends of Jupiter Beach Executive Director, Mary Aguiar.  

Friends of Jupiter Beach, founded by Anita Lankler, promotes the conservation of our  beaches, encourages community awareness, engages in school partnerships, conducts monthly  beach cleanups, and provides the dog bag boxes at each beach crossover. “The Friends,” as they  are sometimes referred to, have been hosting monthly beach cleanups since 1994 and are  celebrating their 28th anniversary this year. 

To learn more about the Friends of Jupiter Beach and how to get involved please visit  FriendsofJupiterBeach.org or contact them at [email protected] Link to images from previous festivals: https://friendsofjupiterbeach.org/10th-annual-fjb food-wine-festival-2019/ . Link to video from previous festival:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVpczlfmYxA . Full list of partners and participating vendors  is attached. 

12th Annual Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine Festival Partners and Participants 

  • Current Event Partners: 

Florida Power and Light 

Waste Management 

LaBovick Law Group 

Jeck, Harris, Raynor & Jones, P.A. 

Castaway’s Craft Beer & Pizza 

Holbert Wealth Management Group of Raymond James 

American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. 

  • Current Participating Vendors: 

Atoll 

Brick and Barrel Gastropub 

Oceana Coffee 

CHIDO 

Matty’s Gelato Factory 

The Poke Company 

Santana Pizza 

Stormhouse Brewing 

Surf Taco 

Tiki 52 Bar & Grill 

Twisted Trunk Brewing 

Volley Tequila Seltzer 

DAS Beer Garden 

Cafe Chardonnay 

The Vine Post 

Lynora’s 

Tacklebox at Charlie and Joe’s at Love Street 

Castaway’s Craft Beer & Pizza 

Blue Water Taco Co. 

Bonefish Grill 

Wines for Humanity 

Prezzo Italian Restaurant & Bar 

Nothing Bundt Cakes 

Soul Rebel 

Coolinary and the Parched Pig 

Tavern Pi 

MOOD Tequesta 

Copa Cabana 

Seminole Reef Grill 

Little Moir’s Leftovers

