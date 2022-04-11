Jupiter Non-Profit, Friends of Jupiter Beach is Hosting its 12th Annual Food & Wine Festival
On May 14, 2022
Friends of Jupiter Beach maintains environmentally healthy, clean, and dog-friendly beaches in Jupiter,Florida
Boca Raton, FL — The 12th Annual Friends of Jupiter Beach Food and Wine Festival will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Jupiter Riverwalk Plaza Down Under, just south of Harbourside Place in Jupiter. The Food and Wine Festival is the largest event that Friends of Jupiter Beach hosts annually, with proceeds supporting the nonprofit and their efforts to keep Jupiter Beach clean and dog friendly. The festival includes live music and food & drink tastings from over 30 local participating vendors, with new restaurants still joining. Tickets are on sale now at FriendsofJupiterBeach.org. Ticket costs: 12 and under $20 (3 and under free), General Admission $50, and VIP $100.
“We are so excited to welcome back everyone to the Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine Festival. We have some amazing partners and participants to make this the best one yet.” Says Friends of Jupiter Beach Executive Director, Mary Aguiar.
Friends of Jupiter Beach, founded by Anita Lankler, promotes the conservation of our beaches, encourages community awareness, engages in school partnerships, conducts monthly beach cleanups, and provides the dog bag boxes at each beach crossover. “The Friends,” as they are sometimes referred to, have been hosting monthly beach cleanups since 1994 and are celebrating their 28th anniversary this year.
To learn more about the Friends of Jupiter Beach and how to get involved please visit FriendsofJupiterBeach.org or contact them at [email protected] Link to images from previous festivals: https://friendsofjupiterbeach.org/10th-annual-fjb food-wine-festival-2019/ . Link to video from previous festival: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVpczlfmYxA . Full list of partners and participating vendors is attached.
12th Annual Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine Festival Partners and Participants
- Current Event Partners:
Florida Power and Light
Waste Management
LaBovick Law Group
Jeck, Harris, Raynor & Jones, P.A.
Castaway’s Craft Beer & Pizza
Holbert Wealth Management Group of Raymond James
American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc.
- Current Participating Vendors:
Atoll
Brick and Barrel Gastropub
Oceana Coffee
CHIDO
Matty’s Gelato Factory
The Poke Company
Santana Pizza
Stormhouse Brewing
Surf Taco
Tiki 52 Bar & Grill
Twisted Trunk Brewing
Volley Tequila Seltzer
DAS Beer Garden
Cafe Chardonnay
The Vine Post
Lynora’s
Tacklebox at Charlie and Joe’s at Love Street
Castaway’s Craft Beer & Pizza
Blue Water Taco Co.
Bonefish Grill
Wines for Humanity
Prezzo Italian Restaurant & Bar
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Soul Rebel
Coolinary and the Parched Pig
Tavern Pi
MOOD Tequesta
Copa Cabana
Seminole Reef Grill
Little Moir’s Leftovers