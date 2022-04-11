“Future Stars” winners and Nestor Torres’ Inspiring Words to Young Performers and Guest Ukrainian Dancer

Nestor Torres performs for Future Stars finalists and audience

“Never give up,” superstar flutist Nestor Torres said in Ukrainian to inspire young talent in the 18th “Future Stars Performing Arts Competition” Sunday April 2 before nearly 2,000 friends and family in Mizner Park Amphitheater.

Boca Raton, FL – Torres guest performed two solos including “Over the Rainbow,” to close out the show after Billboard vocalist Kendra Erika, a hometown favorite and former “Future Stars” winner.

The Rotary Club of Boca Raton president and show co-chair Julie Vianale welcomed 12-year-old dancer Dominika Zinchenko with a blue and yellow bouquet. Forced by the Russian attack to leave their home in Kyiv, Ukraine, the family arrived in Palm Beach County three weeks ago.

Dominika was among middle and high school singers and dancers in 28 acts who performed before judges to cheering sections.

Winners were:

Middle school vocal: Isabella Nazzaro

High school vocal: Jasmine Iacullo

Group dance: Precision Dance Conservatory, three 10- and 11-year-old tap dancers

Solo dance: Kylie Peitz

Director’s Choice: Zachary Kopelman

Each performer received a medal as a finalist for taking part in February’s auditions. Second- and third-place awards were also presented in each category.

Fresh off his Festival of the Arts concert, Torres continues to support talented youth when he agreed to perform in “Future Stars.”

“What a joy to be here and to see these youthful stars in this Renaissance,” Torres said in a preshow interview. Whether they win or not, “these artists are able to use their talent for the sake of others,” a message he shared with the students onstage.

Erika applauded a “significant resurgence of live performances” post Covid, and encouraged the students to continue sharing their talent on stage.

The Rotary Club of Boca Raton organizes this annual show in the tented and covered amphitheater, hosted by the City of Boca Raton with sound and lighting by AEG Live concerts. Dr. Dennis Frisch and Monica Speer were masters of ceremony. Rotarians Bill Riddick and Bob Buruchian were show co-chairs and Chris Maners was digital backtrack engineer.

Judges were:

Wayne LeGette, a leading man in regional professional theater productions, and two-time Carbonell Award winner and member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA.

Alejandro Sanchez-Samper, a three-time Latin Grammy nominated producer and engineer and professor of commercial music at Florida Atlantic University.

Julia Langley, featured singer for Cirque du Soleil, director, and creator of “Performing for Success” to help performers, and her one-woman show. Recovering from a 2019 accident when her bicycle was hit by a car, she believes she was given a second chance to help others.

Olivia Hollaus, a former Boca Ballet Theatre and Dreyfoos School of the Arts student dancer, currently a board member of Festival of the Arts BOCA.

Elise Feldman, founder and president of Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater and Axelrod Performing Arts Academy in Deal Park, N.J.

Title sponsor was the Raineau Group. Community Partner Underwriter was Boca West Children’s Foundation.

Award winning dance group from St. Andrew’s School Dance Company 2 High school vocal award winner Emily Rubino 12-year-old dancer, a recent arrival with her family to Palm Beach County from Ukraine Future Stars MC’s Rotary members Dr. Dennis Frisch and Monica Speer

Photo: Cristina Pelino