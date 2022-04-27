Free UF/IFAS Extension Webinars for South Florida Landscapes Address Challenges, Offer Tips￼

IRREC Teaching Gardens in Ft. Pierce. Landscape, gardening, Environmental Horticulture. UF/IFAS Photo by Tyler Jones.

Boca Raton, FL – Living in South Florida has its perks and pitfalls. With beautiful beaches and plenty to do all year long, the same region experiences some of the most extreme subtropical weather conditions that take a toll on turf.

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension offices in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are offering a free webinar series called “Landscapes: They Are a Changing…and We Are the Change!”

Held biweekly on Wednesdays thru June 22, each 60-minute webinar is hosted by a UF/IFAS expert who addresses a present or future challenge facing urban landscapes, from ways to get the most out of your soil to becoming a Florida-Friendly Landscape certified professional. Experts offer insights and trends for property owners, landscapers and public park administrators to tackle issues in their landscapes. Continuing education credits are available for $10 per session.

Upcoming webinars include:

April 27, noon – 1 p.m.: Treat Your Dirt Well: Why “Organic” Matters

Speaker: Eban Bean, UF/IFAS assistant professor, department of agricultural and biological engineering, will address how to get the most out of Florida soils that are poor in nutrients and how to foster plant health.

May 11, noon – 1p.m.: Landscape Designs for a Healthier Planet

Speaker: Basil Iannone, assistant professor, School of Forests, Fisheries and Geomatic Sciences

Iannone will provide insights on how urban landscapes are interconnected with the larger surrounding environment. He will provide design principles and management practices to consider with an eye on sustainability.

May 25, noon – 1p.m.: Grow Your Business: Become a Florida-Friendly Certified Professional

Claire Lewis, statewide coordinator for Florida-Friendly LandscapingTM (FFL), will showcase how science-based ecological and efficient landscaping practices can minimize pollution and benefit the environment while maintaining aesthetics.

June 8, noon – 1p.m.: Landscape Renovations – Beyond the Box

Gail Hansen, UF/IFAS assistant professor, environmental horticulture, will provide the latest innovative ideas to retire an old landscape look and diversify your plant palette while inviting nature back.

June 22, noon – 1p.m.: Managing Trees in a Changing Climate – Beyond the Box

Speakers Michael Orfanedes, Henry Mayer and John Roberts are UF/IFAS Extension agents for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, respectively. With redevelopment pressures and climate changes taking their toll on landscapes and trees, this presentation will highlight considerations for improving the outlook for urban tree canopy health and longevity. Learn which tree species are best for urban spaces, how to prune for wind tolerance, and insights on managing pests and diseases.

To register, use this link: https://changinglandscape2022.eventbrite.com/

For more information, contact Donna Castro, UF/IFAS Extension Broward educational training specialist, [email protected].

By: Lourdes Mederos