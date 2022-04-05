FAU Introduces Pipeline for Innovation and Business Growth

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University has officially debuted the Innovation and Business Development (I&BD) pipeline, an expanded footprint of services offered to the South Florida business community.

The pipeline encompasses FAU opportunities such as FAU Wave, Adams Center for Entrepreneurship, FAU’s Market Validation Program, National Science Foundation I-Corps Site, the Office of Technology Development, FAU Tech Runway®, Tech Runway Investors Network, Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at FAU and the Office of Global Partnerships and many more.

Utilizing existing FAU resources, I&BD’s purpose is to help move individuals and businesses through the pipeline from start to finish emphasizing programs that help imagine, build, grow, expand and thrive.

“No matter where someone is in their business-related journey, FAU’s I&BD continuum of resources and economic development assets can make their entrepreneurial dreams come true,” said Sandra D. Marin Ruiz, Ed.D., assistant vice president of I&BD and regional director of SBDC at FAU.

The 11 I&BD pipeline locations are:

FAU Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, St Lucie County : training rooms and outreach program locations

: training rooms and outreach program locations FAU John D. MacArthur Campus at Jupiter : SBDC and Tech Runway consulting, training and programs, outreach office

: SBDC and Tech Runway consulting, training and programs, outreach office FAU Fort Lauderdale : SBDC consulting services, I&BD outreach offices

: SBDC consulting services, I&BD outreach offices FAU Dania Beach : training rooms and I&BD outreach locations

: training rooms and I&BD outreach locations FAU Davie West : SBDC and PTAC consulting services, training rooms and I&BD outreach offices

: SBDC and PTAC consulting services, training rooms and I&BD outreach offices City of West Palm Beach : SBDC satellite center for consulting and specialized services

: SBDC satellite center for consulting and specialized services City of Boynton Beach : FAU I&BD Hub, coworking space, SBDC and PTAC consulting, specialized training and programs

: FAU I&BD Hub, coworking space, SBDC and PTAC consulting, specialized training and programs City of Delray Beach : SBDC at the Chamber of Commerce

: SBDC at the Chamber of Commerce City of Boca Raton : SBDC and PTAC consulting in Research Park at FAU, FAU College of Business, and FAU College of Engineering, and I&BD hub at FAU Tech Runway for consulting, coworking space, specialized training and programs

: SBDC and PTAC consulting in Research Park at FAU, FAU College of Business, and FAU College of Engineering, and I&BD hub at FAU Tech Runway for consulting, coworking space, specialized training and programs City of Deerfield Beach : SBDC satellite center and city’s business incubator for business development, specialized training and programs.

: SBDC satellite center and city’s business incubator for business development, specialized training and programs. Town of Davie: SBDC consulting services, outreach office and economic development, as well as business development programs at a community-based office provided by the town

