FAU Harbor Branch Announces ‘Connectivity,’ A Symposium on Indian River Lagoon Research

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute will host the 2022 Indian River Lagoon (IRL) Symposium, themed “Connectivity,” on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22.

“Connectivity” will provide a forum for FAU Harbor Branch researchers and experts to address topics such as harmful algal blooms, IRL restoration, the lagoon’s ecology and biodiversity, and the management of the IRL.

Presentations will take place in-person, with a virtual attendance option offered. Technical and oral poster presentations will be held on Thursday, April 21, while experts will present an update on the IRL in a public forum format on Friday, April 22. Q&A opportunities will be offered following presentations during both symposium sessions.

“The theme ‘Connectivity’ refers to many aspects of the lagoon, such as interactions of the IRL with its watershed or with other nearby coastal waters; the dependence of fish production and population dynamics on dispersal and migration among multiple habitats; and so much more”, said Dennis Hanisak, Ph.D., research professor and director of education at FAU Harbor Branch.

For in-person participation, regular registration is $35 and student registration is $25. Virtual participation is available at no cost. Registration is required for all participants. To register for the 2022 symposium, visit https://bit.ly/3LkQUc9.

For more information on the 2022 Indian River Lagoon Symposium, contact Bethany Alex at 561-876-7411 or [email protected], or visit www.fau.edu/hboi.

About Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute:

Founded in 1971, Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute at Florida Atlantic University is a research community of marine scientists, engineers, educators and other professionals focused on Ocean Science for a Better World. The institute drives innovation in ocean engineering, at-sea operations, drug discovery and biotechnology from the oceans, coastal ecology and conservation, marine mammal research and conservation, aquaculture, ocean observing systems and marine education. For more information, visit www.fau.edu/hboi.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.