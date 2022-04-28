Delray String Quartet May 22 at St. Paul’s Delray

Delray String Quartet

Boca Raton, FL – On Sunday, Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 5pm, Music at St. Paul’s concludes its 33rd season with a concert by the Delray String Quartet. Titled “Romantic Power and Poetry,” the program includes Luigi Boccherini’s Piano Quintet in E minor, Op. 56, No. 1: Hugo Wolf”s Italian Serenade; Alexander Glazunov’s Quartet in D minor, Op. 70 ; Giacomo Puccini’s I Crisantemi; and Robert Schumann’s Quartet in F major, Op. 41, No. 2.

The concert begins at a special time of 5pm. Tickets for the concert are $20 (18 and under are FREE) and are only available at the door on the day of the concert. For more information on this event and Music at St. Paul’s 32nd Season, visit http://www.musicstpauls.org or call 561-278-6003. Music at St. Paul’s concerts are held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 188 S. Swinton Ave. in Delray Beach. St. Paul’s is handicapped accessible.

About the performers…The Delray String Quartet has clearly established itself as one of the cultural jewels of the South Florida region. The Quartet has been described by the press as “well-balanced and elegant,” “adding luster to the South Florida music scene,” “with the players ripping into the music with savage abandon.” Throughout their 16 seasons, the Delray String Quartet has offered a wide variety of chamber works in addition to new work commissions from American composers Kenneth Fuchs and Richard Danielpour. Their recordings can be found under the labels of Centaur Records and American Classics.

First prize winner of the 14th National String Competition in the former U.S.S.R, Valentin Mansurov has been engaged in worldwide solo and orchestral concerts in countries such as Spain, Germany, France, Greece, Canada, U.S. and Turkey. Valentin began his violin studies as a seven year old at Uspenskiy’s School for Musically Gifted Children in Uzbekistan and studied at Bilkent University in Turkey, the National Conservatory for Music in Toulouse, France, Victoria Conservatory of Music in Canada and Mount Royal College. In April 2002, Valentin received a degree representing performance excellence at the Annual Greater Victoria Festival. Mr. Mansurov performs with and as a member of the Florida Grand Opera, Palm Beach Opera, Atlantic Classical Orchestra, and Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra.

Founding member and first violinist Mei Mei Luo is recognized as one of South Florida’s finest violinists and her solo concerts include the Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn and Bruch violin concertos. She is concertmaster of Orchestra Miami, and Miami City Ballet’s Opus One Orchestra, and since 2000 has been a regular member of the Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival. Miss Luo has played as a member of the Philadelphia Concerto Soloists as well as an alternate for the Philadelphia Orchestra. She was assistant concertmaster of the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra, and served as concertmaster for their final concert in 2003.

Felicia Besan was born in Moldova into a family of musicians. Her passion for music and the arts was nurture​d from a young age. Pursuing a professional music career, she attended the George Enescu Music High School in Bucharest, Romania where she participated in and won numerous national and international competitions. A graduate of Lynn University class of 2011, Felicia received her Professional Performance Certificate in 2013 and Master’s Degree in 2015 also from Lynn University under the guidance of Professor Ralph Fielding. She was one of the 15 Young Artists studying and performing chamber music at the Manchester Music Festival in 2014 and 2015. An avid chamber music player, Felicia’s string quartet was one of the winners of the Lynn Conservatory Chamber Music Competition and presented a full chamber music concert as part of the Mainly Mozart Festival in May 2015.

Cellist Claudio Jaffé launched his solo performance career at the age of 11 with an orchestral debut in his native Brazil. His recitals and guest solo appearances with multiple orchestras have brought him to play in prestigious artistic centers around the world including those in New York City, London, Tokyo, Ottawa, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Buenos Aires. The New York Times describes Jaffé as “an elegant and accomplished artist” of “taste, technique, musicianship, and a contagious youthful enthusiasm.” He is cellist of the Delray String Quartet; principal cellist of the Florida Grand Opera and Palm Beach Symphony; and conductor of the Florida Youth Orchestra. A prizewinner in numerous national and international competitions, Jaffé received four degrees from Yale University, including the Doctor of Musical Arts. He served as Dean of the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and created their Preparatory Division, began the Strings Program at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, has been Resident Conductor of the Florida Youth Orchestra for over 19 years, and is currently teaching at Palm Beach Atlantic University. Jaffé has conducted, performed and taught at the Santa Catarina Music Festival (FEMUSC) and performs regularly at the Sunflower and Buzzards Bay Music Festivals.