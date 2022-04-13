Delray Beach Initiative Presents an Evening on the Love Boat

Members of the Love Boat Planning Committee, from l to r: Delray Beach Initiative (DBI) members David Freeburn, Peggy Kelleher, and Nancy Handler; Kelly Cronin, Achievement Centers for Children & Families; Mitch Katz, DBI Chair; DBI members Don Schneider and Janet Meeks; and Living Hungry Founder & CEO Maura Plante

Benefiting Achievement Centers for Children & Families and Living Hungry

Boca Raton, FL – On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 7:00 PM at the Delray Beach Elks Lodge, the Delray Beach Initiative (DBI) will host an Evening on the Love Boat at the Delray Beach Elks Lodge, benefiting Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Living Hungry.

The Love Boat will set sail at 7:00 PM for a fun, one-night cruise, stopping in ports of Cancun, Ocho Rios and Old San Juan, docking back in Delray Beach at 10:00 PM. Tickets are $30.00 and include: food from local restaurants, inspired by the Love Boat theme; and live games and fun hosted by Nark Entertainment. A cash bar will be open to all passengers during the cruise.

Guests will be welcomed by the captain and crew of the DBI, a volunteer-based community organization geared to enhancing the lives of local children. They create two events per year that encourage community engagement and raise awareness about the needs of local youth. The decision to combine events to support ACCF and Living Hungry was made as both organizations are focused on the well-being of teenagers and youth in the local communities.

“This is sure to be a great event, benefiting the homeless teenagers in our schools and the at-risk youth and their families, right here in Delray Beach,” said Love Boat Captain and DBI Chair Mitch Katz. “As Captain, our crew is going all out with the Love Boat! Every passenger on board my ship will enjoy the wild fun planned for each port of call. All aboard the Love Boat, our passengers will be raving about the fun they had on board together. We are so pleased to collaborate with ACCF and Living Hungry, and give back in this way.”

Passengers will enjoy an authentic cruise experience, once aboard the Love Boat. They will be welcomed with flower leis; and enjoy themed food, drinks and desserts, inspired by food from each port of call during the cruise. Each port will have entertainment and fun on deck, from Hula Hoopers to interactive activities with audience participation. Before final disembarking, guests will have the opportunity to win raffles and silent auction items.

Ports of Call sponsors include Richard Caster, Vince Canning, Virginia & Harvey Kimmel, and The Leona & Marcy Chanin Foundation. Additional sponsors include Shelly and Bill Himmelrich, Stuart and Shelby, Delray Title, Young Engineers, Young Dentistry, Subculture and Pechter Family Foundation. All cruise food is sponsored by local restaurants including Dada, Rocco’s Tacos, 3rd & 3rd, Ziree Thai & Sushi, and Zona Fresca.

Proceeds from the Love Boat benefit both the hungry, homeless and at-risk teenagers of Delray Beach. Delray Beach currently has 52 homeless teenagers identified by the middle schools and high schools. Living Hungry feeds and resources these teens and families. ACCF nourishes the minds and brightest futures with scholastic aftercare for at-risk teens.

“Together we can love and support all the Delray Beach teens to realize their full potential in school and in life,” said Living Hungry Founder & CEO, Maura Plante.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities; donate food to the event or an item for the silent auction; or to purchase tickets, please visit https://achievementcentersfl.org/love-boat/ or email [email protected]

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families, children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves 900 local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org

Living Hungry is a charity born of the belief everyone has potential worth nourishing. Poverty setbacks and malnutrition plague homeless youth the worst. Living Hungry is on a mission to design and build nutrition products and logistical supply solutions to empower kindness and unleash the hidden genius in our homeless teens. Donations from the DBI Love Boat event will fund weekend bags of food delivered to Delray Beach schools by Sysco and cost $10.00 for each homeless teen fed each weekend. $40.00 feeds one homeless teen for a month. For more information, contact founder Maura Plante (561) 400-2712; or visit www.livinghungry.org