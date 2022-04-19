City to Host Earth Day Celebration in Downtown Boynton￼

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boynton Beach will celebrate Earth Day 2022 on Saturday, April 23 from 10 am – 1 pm at Centennial Park (120 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. This free, family-friendly celebration will include activities such as a native and fruit tree giveaway (up to two trees per households), raffles, face painting, bounce houses, photo op with the Surfing Florida Museum’s “Sick Tube,” and much more. The first 100 attendees will receive a “Go Green” reusable bamboo utensil set and fold-away tote bag.

Sixteen eco-friendly organizations and vendors, including Zuke’s Refillery, Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards, Climate Reality, and the Boynton Beach Garden Club, will be exhibiting as part of the event’s Eco Market & Expo. Five City departments will be on site, offering up raffle prizes such as gift baskets, gift cards to local restaurants, painted wine glasses, and additional Earth Day themed items.

Come hungry! Food trucks, including Ty’s Tasty Palate, The Picnic, and Kona Ice, will be available, offering a variety of fare available for purchase.

“In Boynton Beach, we like to think that Earth Day is every day. This event will provide a wonderful opportunity for attendees of all ages to learn more about sustainability,” stated Rebecca Harvey, the City’s Sustainability Coordinator.

Free parking is available on the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. (entrance is located off Boynton Beach Blvd.). Go Green – ride share is encouraged. For the safety of attendees and vendors, the following roads will be closed from 7 am – 3 pm (E. Ocean Ave., from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. and SE 1st Ave., from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St.).

An ASL interpreter will be provided. For additional ADA accommodations, call 561-742-6241 or email [email protected].

For more information, call 561-742-6494, email [email protected] or visit GoGreenBoynton.com.