City of Boynton Beach Proclaims March 14th – 21st, Program Awareness Week 

SCC Proclamation Group

Boca Raton, FL – Former City of Boynton Beach Mayor Steven Grant has proclaimed March 14th-21st#ProgramAwarenessWeek for Scholar Career Coaching (Scholar  CC). 

Scholar CC mentorship program identifies high-need and high-potential students in south Florida to help  them put their best foot forward. We provide students opportunities to further their higher education and  workforce development goals and empower them with hands-on mentoring, coaching, and tutoring. 

“It is an honor to receive such recognition. We have made great strides over the years, and I am excited  about our growth,’ stated Lynne W. Gassant, Founder of Scholar Career Coaching. “I have witnessed  many of our students excel despite their life circumstances. A moment like this serves as a reminder for  us to keep pushing forward.” 

ABOUT SCHOLAR CAREER COACHING  

Founded in December of 2012, Scholar Career Coaching is a United Way of Palm Beach County  mentoring program affiliate providing career planning, college readiness, financial literacy, and  soft skills support to college-bound ESL (English as a Second Language) and First-Generation students. While many organizations encourage students to do similarly, we saw an opportunity to  provide a critically needed service: help ESL & first-generation college-bound students answer the  next essential question, “Now what?” Scholar Career Coaching’s mission is to Coach,  Motivate, and Support college-bound students in South Florida through mentoring services  and scholarships. For more information, visit www.scholarcc.com.  

CONTACT Scholar Career Coaching Media Contact: Lisa Rabinsky, 561.972.8210 or [email protected]

