City of Boynton Beach Proclaims March 14th – 21st, Program Awareness Week 

SCC Proclamation Group

Boca Raton, FL – Former City of Boynton Beach Mayor Steven Grant has proclaimed March 14th-21st#ProgramAwarenessWeek for Scholar Career Coaching (Scholar CC).

Scholar CC mentorship program identifies high-need and high-potential students in south Florida to help them put their best foot forward. We provide students opportunities to further their higher education and workforce development goals and empower them with hands-on mentoring, coaching, and tutoring.

“It is an honor to receive such recognition. We have made great strides over the years, and I am excited about our growth,’ stated Lynne W. Gassant, Founder of Scholar Career Coaching. “I have witnessed many of our students excel despite their life circumstances. A moment like this serves as a reminder for us to keep pushing forward.”

ABOUT SCHOLAR CAREER COACHING

Founded in December of 2012, Scholar Career Coaching is a United Way of Palm Beach County mentoring program affiliate providing career planning, college readiness, financial literacy, and soft skills support to college-bound ESL (English as a Second Language) and First-Generation students. While many organizations encourage students to do similarly, we saw an opportunity to provide a critically needed service: help ESL & first-generation college-bound students answer the next essential question, “Now what?” Scholar Career Coaching’s mission is to Coach, Motivate, and Support college-bound students in South Florida through mentoring services and scholarships. For more information, visit www.scholarcc.com.

CONTACT Scholar Career Coaching Media Contact: Lisa Rabinsky, 561.972.8210 or [email protected]