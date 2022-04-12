City Manager Lori LaVerriere Honored with 2022 Home Rule Hero Award

Lori LaVerriere

City Manager Recognized for Advocacy Efforts During the 2022 Legislative Session

Boca Raton, FL – The Florida League of Cities (FLC), celebrating its 100th anniversary as the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, recently recognized City Manager Lori LaVerriere with a 2022 Home Rule Hero Award for her hard work and advocacy efforts during the 2022 Legislative Session. She has worked tirelessly throughout session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda.

“On behalf of the League and its legislative team, we’re very proud to present this year’s Home Rule Hero Awards to a deserving group of municipal leaders,” said FLC Director of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook. “We had a record number of Home Rule Heroes this year, which shows the dedication and impact of local officials on behalf of their residents and businesses in protecting local decision-making. These local officials were constantly engaged and actively advocating for their communities throughout the 2022 Legislative Session. They’re heroes for Home Rule and we thank them for their efforts.”

Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference. Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who consistently responded to the League’s request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue.

Lori LaVerriere has served the public sector for more than 35 years, working for multiple municipalities throughout Palm Beach County. Currently serving as the City Manager of Boynton Beach, LaVerriere manages 15 departments and an annual budget of $251M. She leads a team of 800 employees that serve a population of more than 80,000 residents. LaVerriere served as Assistant City Manager before becoming City Manager in December of 2012. She has held the title of an ICMA Credentialed City Manager for 14 years. She is an active member of the International County/City Management Association (ICMA) and is the President-Elect for the Florida City and County Management Association (FCCMA). Lori has also served on the Executive Board of the Palm Beach County City Management Association (PBCCMA). She holds a BA from Florida International University and an MBA from Palm Beach Atlantic University. She is also a graduate of Leadership Palm Beach County Class of 2020.

“It is a privilege to work with the Mayor and City Commissioners to defend the principle of home rule. The ability for Boynton Beach to engage directly with residents and businesses and set our own rules and ordinances is a critical element to help meet the unique needs of our community,” LaVerriere said. “It is truly an honor to be a recipient of the 2022 Home Rule Hero Award.”

Founded in 1922, the Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida’s cities, which are formed and governed by their citizens. The League believes in “Local Voices Making Local Choices,” which focuses on the impact citizens and city leaders have in improving Florida’s communities. For more information, visit flcities.com.