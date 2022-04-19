Centennial Bank Pledges $100k in Scholarships to Florida High School Graduates

Money savings, investment, making money for future, financial wealth management concept. A man hand holding coin over stacked coins in glass jar and growing tree plant depicts Fund growth and wealth.

On the heels of Governor DeSantis’ approval of SB 1054 and April Financial Literacy Month, the bank announces its commitment to Florida graduating high school seniors through 2027

Boca Raton, FL – Centennial Bank – the customer-focused bank, servicing Florida’s Southeast Central and Southwest regions – is pleased to announce the launch of its Financial Literacy Scholarship program and pledge of $100,000 over 5 years to graduating high school seniors throughout the state, contributing to further their college education. This news is timed with April being Financial Literacy Month and Florida Governor DeSantis’ approval of Senate Bill 1054, requiring Florida public high school students to complete a personal finance course to graduate, set to commence for incoming freshmen of the 2023-2024 school year.

Reaffirming the bank’s commitment to financial literacy and empowering the communities it serves, the scholarship program will be available to schools participating in the bank’s current financial education program. Qualifying schools are those that have 51 percent or more of students receiving free or reduced lunch, a federal initiative for children of families earning at or below 130 percent of the poverty level. Beginning with the class of 2023, high school seniors who excel in their designated math class can be nominated for the scholarship by the course instructor or school counselor.

“With bi-partisan senate approval and the entire state’s attention, there is no better time to showcase the importance of financial literacy for the next generation and reiterate our commitment by taking action,” said David Druey, Florida regional president for Centennial Bank. “Through this scholarship, we will help more than 25 high school students throughout Florida continue their education, while raising awareness for fundamental and lifelong personal finance skills.”

To support both customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, last year, the bank partnered with GreenPath Financial Wellness [i] , a national nonprofit focused on financial education, and Banzai Inc., an interactive, award-winning course on real-world finance. The trio offered valuable, complimentary resources, such as virtual courses and educational materials, to more than 43 schools, retirees, and first-time homebuyers across Florida. The scholarship is now an evolution of this program.

“As champions for the communities we serve, our Financial Literacy Scholarship reaffirms our core values and commitment to bolstering our backyard,” said J.C. de Ona, Southeast division president for Centennial Bank. “With this scholarship, we are simultaneously investing in prospective bankers, lenders, and visionaries for generations to come. We hope other financial institutions, organizations, and businesses will join us in this effort.”

Students chosen for the scholarship will be allocated funds each semester throughout the duration of their college education, at a maximum of four years.

