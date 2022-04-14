CALYgirl STYLD a lifestyle brand inspiring confidence!

CALYgirl STYLD is a life + style brand that inspires busy, active women to look and feel confident in their style.

Owner, Jennie Stehli, helps women get styled through the online fashion boutique called the Curated Closet. She also has a seasonal STYLD Box subscription service and one-on-one personal styling services.

Jennie’s favorite time of year is Spring. The warm breezes and lightness in the air give her a light and happy feeling. She shares this attitude with her clients and helps them embrace their wardrobe the same way. She wants to work with anyone ready to freshen up their wardrobe with this year’s on-trend Spring/Summer styles. You can read about Spring 2022 fashion trends on her blog here and get some great styling tips on how to incorporate them into your everyday style. Subscribe to her blog to receive 20% off your first Curated Closet order.

To connect with CALYgirl STYLD, visit her website here. You can also find her on Facebook here and Instagram. See her on YouTube here.