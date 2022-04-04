Bring the Entire Family Out to the Heroes 5K Benefitting Children’s Home Society

Boca Raton, FL – Heroes 5K Run/Walk and Fun Run for Kids benefitting Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS)

Registration fee: $35 (through April 3, $40 after)

Kids Fun Run: FREE for kids 10 and under, no pre-registration required

Virtual registration is also available.

In-person registrants will receive a race t-shirt and medal, and awards will be given to top runners in each age category.

Registration site: www.chsheroes5k.org

WHEN: Saturday, April 9, 2022 | 7:30am

WHERE: Okeeheelee Park, Micanopy Pavilion

7715 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33413

WHY: The 19th Annual Heroes 5K is CHS’ most impactful community driven event. On April 9, everyone can be a HERO for children by helping CHS keep more families safe, strong, and together. The Heroes 5K also honors our everyday heroes, police officers and fire rescue, who work tirelessly alongside CHS to protect our community.

CHS is driving child well-being in Palm Beach through innovative core solutions in child welfare, mental health counseling, early childhood education, mentoring and more.

About Children’s Home Society of Florida

On the front lines since 1902, Children’s Home Society of Florida is the oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families. Children’s Home Society of Florida serves more than 50,000 children and family members throughout the state each year. More: www.chsfl.org.