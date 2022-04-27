Boynton Beach City Commission Appoints James Stables as Interim City Manager

At the Tuesday, April 19, 2022 City Commission Meeting, Mayor Ty Penserga requested the City Commission hold a Special City Commission Meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 for the sole purpose of selecting and appointing an Interim City Manager. The City Commission unanimously agreed. He asked that interested internal candidates submit their resumes and applications for consideration. Three candidates applied, including David Scott (Director of Economic Development and Strategy), James Stables (Fire Chief), and Joseph DeGiulio (Assistant Police Chief).

At the April 26, 2022 Special City Commission Meeting, the City Commission unanimously appointed James Stables as Interim City Manager. James Stables has served as the City of Boynton Beach’s Fire Chief since January 2021. Throughout his 38-year career, he has served in various leadership roles within municipal governments and labor organizations. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Professional Studies, with a specialization in Public Administration, from Barry University, where he is currently working towards his Master’s Degree in Public Administration. In his application to the City Commission, Stables wrote that “important keys to the overall success of government in delivering efficient and effective services is the foundation of global teamwork, outstanding communication and sincere community engagement, with a focus on excellent customer experiences and positive customer outcomes.”

“James Stables brings an incredible breadth of experiences with a proven track record of transforming organizations to better serve their communities. The Commission’s unanimous decision to select him not only demonstrates our unity, but also our confidence in his character and moral fiber. I look forward to working with our new Interim City Manager, along with the Commission, to drive our city forward,” stated Mayor Penserga.

The City is preparing to launch a local and national search to fill the City Manager position. Mayor Penserga expects to have the permanent position filled in the next year at the latest.