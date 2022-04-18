Boca Raton Public Library Launches Summer Reading Initiative, “Oceans of Possibilities,”

With a Kick-Off Party at Spanish River Library on June 4, 2022

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library is launching its annual Summer Reading program with the theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” on May 31. Generously supported by Friends

of the Boca Raton Public Library, this year’s marine-themed program will inspire all ages to splash into

reading. The festivities begin with a free Kick-Off Party on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00am−12:00pm at the Spanish River Library, 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd. The whole family is invited to play games, enjoy food, listen to a live DJ, attend an Under the Sea Bubble Party, and much more.

Summer Reading enrollment begins May 31 for all ages through the READsquared mobile app or online: • Children from babies through Grade 5 will receive a reading log when they sign up and can pick

up weekly prizes at the Downtown Library or Spanish River Library as a reward for reading.

• ’Tweens and teens in Grades 6–12 can log the minutes they read online for the chance to win a

Nintendo Switch Lite at the end of summer (two winners).

• Adults are eligible for an end-of-summer drawing for book lovers’ gift sets when they log the books

they read online (three winners).

• Everyone who signs up for Summer Reading on READsquared receives an “Oceans of

Possibilities” tote bag (while supplies last)!

“Our Summer Reading program offers fun prize incentives to encourage people of all ages to read

throughout the summer,” notes Amanda Liebl, Events & Community Engagement Coordinator. “Our goal is for children and teens to keep reading during the break as a proven way to stop the ‘summer slide’ when

academic gains made during the school year are lost during the summer. Our library team is here to provide reading recommendations for students at all reading levels, from preschool through high school.”

There are several ways to enroll in this free program starting on May 31. Install the READsquared mobile

app through Google Play or the Apple Store and look for “Boca Raton Public Library.” Participants can also sign up online at bocalibrary.readsquared.com or visit the Spanish River or Downtown Library

location. Our friendly team members are always happy to assist. A library card is not required to participate.