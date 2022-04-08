Boca Raton Police investigate shooting at mall

Boca Raton, FL – Shortly before 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Boca Raton Police responded to a call inside the Town Center at Boca Raton.

On arrival, an officer located a male with a gunshot wound to his leg outside the mall entrance of Saks Fifth Avenue. The victim advised he and his three friends were walking the mall, outside of Saks Fifth Avenue, when two unknown suspects approached them and began “mean-muggin” them.

A fight broke out between the parties, when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

The suspects took cash that fell out of the victim’s pocket and fled.

An officer arriving on scene witnessed the driver of a silver Toyota Camry leaving the mall at a high rate of speed.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled before crashing at Butts and Glades Road.

After a short foot chase, the two suspects were arrested.

Three firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Hanley at 561-338-1344.