Boca Raton Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash 

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at approximately 11:00 pm, on West Palmetto Park Road at the I-95 northbound entrance ramp.

The victim was riding a 2007 Yamaha R1 traveling west on Palmetto Park Road. The driver of a 2011 Lexus GS 350 was traveling east on Palmetto Park Road and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the northbound I-95 entrance ramp when the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the Lexus. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Officer Ashley Burnette at 561-620-6247.