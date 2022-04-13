Boca Beat, 04/13
- “Never give up,” superstar flutist Nestor Torres said in Ukrainian to inspire young talent in the 18th “Future Stars Performing Arts Competition” Sunday April 2 before nearly 2,000 friends and family in Mizner Park Amphitheater.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) will host the 16th Annual MONOPOLY® Event & Casino Night on Saturday, April 30 at 6 pm at The Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, 2425 West Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton. The chairperson for the event is Rochelle LeCavalier, Executive Director of Luxury Sales at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
- Double honors and appreciation for their expertise, patient care, and dedication to the Hippocratic oath during the historically challenging pandemic years 2020 and 2021, Palm Beach County’s finest healthcare providers were celebrated at the 24th Annual “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon (HYDL).
- Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) plans to upgrade the energy grid in Boca Raton in 2022 to enhance day-to-day reliability for customers and improve resiliency in the face of severe weather.
- Lynn University’s College of Communication and Design debuted an NFT museum at the historic Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) this March.
- The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, has announced that Dr. Marie Jureit-Beamish has been appointed to the organizations’ Board of Directors.
- The Junior League of Boca Raton’s annual fundraiser, Raise the Bar, will be held on Thursday, April 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Rocco’s Tacos, 5250 Town Center Circle. The event will celebrate the 16th anniversary of the Junior League of Boca Raton Endowment Fund, Inc.
- Children’s charities throughout Palm Beach County will be granted funds raised from the Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) 10th Anniversary $100,000 Golf Challenge. The daylong event, which included brunch, golf, a cocktail reception and an awards dinner, took place on Monday, April 4th at Boca West Country Club attracting over 400 golfers and 550 dinner attendees.
- The Florida League of Cities (FLC), celebrating its 100th anniversary as the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, recently recognized City Manager Lori LaVerriere with a 2022 Home Rule Hero Award for her hard work and advocacy efforts during the 2022 Legislative Session. She has worked tirelessly throughout session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda.
- Former City of Boynton Beach Mayor Steven Grant has proclaimed March 14th-21st#ProgramAwarenessWeek for Scholar Career Coaching (Scholar CC).
- On Saturday, May 21st, the Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment (PBIEA) will be offering a unique police training workshop for actors and any interested individuals. The class will run from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
- The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking an experienced restaurant/lounge operator to manage programming and operations for the historic Sunset Lounge venue in the City of West Palm Beach’s burgeoning Northwest District. Interested parties have until May 11, 2022 to submit proposals.
- The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is honored to announce retired U.S. Navy Commander Grant Mann as keynote speaker for their 2022 Annual Luncheon to be held from 11:30AM-1PM at the Pelican Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Entitled “The Ties That Bind,” the luncheon aims at gathering local charities and nonprofits around the theme of philanthropic partnerships.
