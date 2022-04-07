Boca Beat, 04/07
- On Tuesday, March 29, El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company, celebrated the phase two groundbreaking of ALINA Residences, a world-class residential destination in the heart of Boca Raton. Phase two includes two nine-story residential buildings (ALINA 210 and ALINA 220) and will complete the entire project.
- The Florida Board of Governors recently appointed Sherry Murphy and Gov. Ron DeSantis recently appointed Piero Bussani and Linda Stoch to the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees.
- This March, Miami City Ballet (MCB) will once again take the ballet outdoors and into vibrant Florida neighborhoods to celebrate the diverse communities that make South Florida a culturally rich, global destination. The pop-up performances, now called To Florida, With Love, are all choreographed and performed by MCB’s world-class dancers, offering audiences a fresh way to experience the ballet in unique settings.
- The Broward County Parks and Recreation Division has completed a $15.8 million renovation at Everglades Holiday Park (21940 Griffin Rd., Fort Lauderdale 33332). The two-phase expansion project, which started with construction in 2016, has significantly updated infrastructure in various areas of the 39-acre park, benefiting residents and visitors. Broward County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park for the transformational project on March 31st.
- JewQ is an annual international competition where Jewish children study and get tested on fundamental concepts in Judaism and compete for the title of JewQ Champion. Yuval Dobzinski from Lighthouse Point, FL received the trophy as the JewQ ’22 Champion of the 3rd-grade division. Yuval goes to Chabad of Boca Raton and attends Pine Crest School.
- Week of Impact projects included participating in a Boca Raton Community Garden cleanup. In addition, 431 boxes of cereal were given to the Farmworker Coordinating Council.
- Popularity is important to children and adolescents. Some think it is more important to be popular than to have friends, because popularity is a marker of prestige, dominance and social status. Some children become popular through prosocial means. Other popular children, paradoxically, are disruptive and aggressive.
- It’s the season to celebrate those who help our community thrive! Three honorees from the community’s nonprofits will be recognized at the Fuller Center’s 20th Annual Men with Caring Hearts Awards Celebration on April 8th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. under the tent at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive. Tickets are $200 per person, and this year’s theme is “Havana Nights.”
- On Saturday April 30th, from 5:30 – 7:30 PM EST join the students of BARCLAY Performing Arts for an amazing FREE and FUN Public Event which will include festive music, dancing, game booths, delicious food, and a cabaret performance by young local artists singing songs from the new Disney Hit, ENCANTO.
- Guests are calling for an encore after HomeSafe’s 19th Annual Classic Rock & Roll Party on Saturday, March 26. The party gathered more than 300 of HomeSafe’s supporters at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with celebrity host Nicko McBrain, Iron Maiden drummer. It was a night of reminiscent rock performed by McBrain’s Bad Company cover band Dodgy Enterprise, as well as ABBA and Bee Gees tribute bands. Proceeds from the event will go towards the organization’s mission of creating safer, more productive lives for infants, children, young adults and families.
- The Boca Raton Rotary Club Downtown resumed its series of ‘Honor your doctor’ luncheons on Wednesday, March 30, after a hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers noted that physicians nominated by the community during 2020 and 2021 were included in the group honored during festivities held this year at the Boca West Country Club.
- The prestigious American Heritage Schools are proud to announce that the Speech and Debate Team from their Broward Campus was awarded State Champions for a third straight year. The team competed at the Florida Forensic League (FFL) Varsity State Championship Tournament in Orlando, Florida.
About the Author