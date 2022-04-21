BOCA BACCHANAL IS BACK: Celebrating Exquisite Wine & Food, May 6-7

Chamber Member Update

Benefit for Boca Raton Historical Society Includes: GRAND TASTING AT THE BOCA RATON

Offering Elegant and Delicious Selections from Five Excellent Wineries and 17 Extraordinary Restaurants

(Boca Raton, FL – April 21, 2022) The always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food benefitting the Boca Raton Historical Society, will be back next month for two delicious nights:

Friday, May 6 – Vintner Dinners

Held in beautiful private homes, historical locations, or other premier locations throughout Boca Raton. Attendees will enjoy one of five simultaneous evenings that will pair the talents of internationally acclaimed vintners complimented by 5-course dinners prepared by renowned chefs. Truly an intimate evening to remember.

Ticket: $350.

Saturday, May 7 – The Grand Tasting at The Boca Raton

At this event held at the legendary resort, prized vintners will offer tasting selections of their wines and champagnes. Attendees will also enjoy generous samplings of signature dishes from local restaurants. There will also be a silent auction of wine, dining, travel, and lifestyle packages. The Grand Tasting will take place in the Grand Ballroom in the Mizner Center. The Boca Raton is located at 501 East Camino Real (33432).

Ticket: $200.

The five amazing wines and vintners to be featured at The Grand Tasting include:

• Château La Nerthe – Christophe Bristiel

• DAOU Vineyards – Chris Baker

• Silver Oak & Twomey Cellars – Tim Duncan

• St. Francis Winery & Vineyards – Katie Madigan

• Masi Agricola – Tony Apostolakos

Dinner-by-the-bite at the Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting will feature many elegant and delicious selections provided by the following local eateries:

• Eight Stations by The Boca Raton

• Brulé Bistro / Rose’s Daughter (Delray Beach)

• The Capital Grille (Boca Raton)

• Eat District Healthy Asian Bowl (Boca Raton)

• Ganzo Sushi (Delray Beach)

• KakaoZon Chocolate

• Kapow Noodle Bar (Boca Raton)

• Meso Beach House (Delray Beach)

• New York Grilled Cheese (Boca Raton)

• The Poké Company (Boca Raton)

• Prezzo (Boca Raton)

• Proper Ice Cream (Boca Raton)

• Ramen Lab Eatery (Boca Raton)

• Rebel House / Alley Cat (Boca Raton)

• Seagate Hotel (Delray Beach)

• Sicilian Oven (Boca Raton)

• Tucker Duke’s (Boca Raton)

“BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society,” says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

Sponsors for BOCA BACCHANAL 2022 include The Boca Raton,

Republic National Distributing Company, Boca Magazine, Crown Wine & Spirits, Alina Residences, Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), JM Lexus, Privaira, PUBLIX SUPER MARKETS CHARITIES, the Addison, Marta and Jim Batmasian, Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, Diamonds Direct, Atlas Rentals, LivingFLA.com, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County, Discover the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, and The City of Boca Raton.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.

About The Boca Raton:

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn. In the Twenty-Twenties, it celebrates its most remarkable evolution in its history and the 100th Anniversary. The resort provides year-round escape, exclusively for members of The Boca Raton Club and resort guests. Five hotels amid 200-waterfront-acres include Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower and Bungalows. The Boca Raton’s culinary offerings showcase a world of flavor, with new signature restaurants in development through a partnership with Major Food Group. Resort amenities include a half-mile private beach, an award-winning spa, 18-hole golf course, 34-slip full-service marina, Racquet Club with 16 tennis courts and four pickleball courts, retail boutiques, seven swimming pools and various water activities at Harborside Pool Club, state-of-the-art fitness centers and wellness collaborations, including Orangetheory and Hydrow. For reservations, call 561.447.3000 or visit TheBocaRaton.com.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.