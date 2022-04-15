BOCA BACCHANAL IS BACK

Celebrating Exquisite Wine & Food, May 6-7

Benefit for Boca Raton Historical Society to Feature Extraordinary Chefs at Five Premier Vintners Dinners

(Boca Raton, FL – April 15, 2022) The always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food benefitting the Boca Raton Historical Society, will be back next month for two delicious nights:

Friday, May 6 – Vintner Dinners

Held in beautiful private homes, historical locations, or other premier locations throughout Boca Raton. Attendees will enjoy one of five simultaneous evenings that will pair the talents of internationally acclaimed vintners complimented by 5-course dinners prepared by renowned chefs. Truly an intimate evening to remember. Ticket: $350.

Saturday, May 7 – The Grand Tasting at The Boca Raton

At this event held at the legendary resort, prized vintners will offer tasting selections of their wines and champagnes. Attendees will also enjoy generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs. There will also be a silent auction of wine, dining, travel, and lifestyle packages. Ticket: $200.

The extraordinary hosts and chefs booked for this year’s BOCA BACCHANAL Vintner Dinners on Friday, May 6, include:

Hosts: Joyce & Thom DeVita, Joni & Al Goldberg

• Winery & Vintner: Château La Nerthe – Christophe Bristiel

• Chefs: Jeff Tunks, Corvina Seafood Grill in Boca Raton & Chris Clime, PassionFish in Reston VA

Executive Chef Jeff Tunks hails from Washington, D.C., where he and his partners owned and operated some of the area’s highest regarded restaurants and were named both Chef of the Year and Restaurateurs of the Year. The recently opened Corvina Seafood Grill has already become one of Boca’s most talked about dining spots. Executive Chef Chris Clime of PassionFish has worked with Chef Tunks at several D.C. restaurants and has been hailed as one of Washington’s Top 10 Hottest Chefs.

Hosts: Marie & Rick Wackenhut

• Winery & Vintner: DAOU Vineyards – Chris Baker

• Chefs: Brian & Shanna O’Hea, Maine Lobster Pot Pie

Chefs Brian & Shanna O’Hea are longtime friends of BOCA BACCHANAL. After 17 years, they sold their inn and restaurant in Kennebunk, ME and are now focusing on their new culinary company, Maine Lobster Pot Pie.

Hosts: LeAnn & Russell Berman, Holly & David Meehan

• Winery & Vintner: Silver Oak & Twomey Cellars – Tim Duncan

• Chef: Eric Baker, Rebel House in Boca Raton

Rebel House Chef/Owner Eric Baker trained and worked with some of the top names in the industry such as Daniel Boulud, before becoming a local culinary Tour de Force. In addition to the highly acclaimed Rebel House, he is also spearheading local eateries AlleyCat in Royal Palm Plaza, Uncle Pinkies Deli, and the soon-to-open Mr. Goode’s Chinese Take Out.

Hosts: Arina & Francis Feeney

• Winery & Vintner: St. Francis Winery & Vineyards – Katie Madigan

• Chef: Roger Brock, Boca West Country Club

Roger Brock has been Executive Chef of Boca West Country Club since 2005, where he supervises seven dining venues and manages more than 120 employees. Boca West is consistently ranked as one of the top country clubs not only in South Florida but around the world.

Hosts: Maria & Todd Roberti

• Winery & Vintner: Masi Agricola – Tony Apostolakos

• Chef: Salvatore Spina, Casareccio Trattoria in Pompano Beach

Chef/Owner Salvatore Spina changes the menu weekly at hidden gem Casareccio Trattoria, always using the finest and freshest ingredients. He has received numerous accolades and has been included in Food and Wine Magazine’s “100 Best Places to Splurge this Year”.

“BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society,” says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

Sponsors for BOCA BACCHANAL 2022 include The Boca Raton,

Republic National Distributing Company, Boca Magazine, Crown Wine & Spirits, Alina Residences, Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), JM Lexus, the Addison, Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, Diamonds Direct, Privaira, PUBLIX SUPER MARKETS CHARITIES, Marta and Jim Batmasian, Atlas Rentals, LivingFLA.com, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council, Discover the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, and The City of Boca Raton.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org. Media contact: Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Phone: 561.756.4298 Email: [email protected]