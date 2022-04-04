Boca 3rd Grader Crowned as International “JewQ Champion”

Boca Raton, FL – JewQ is an annual international competition where Jewish children study and get tested on fundamental concepts in Judaism and compete for the title of JewQ Champion.

Yuval Dobzinski from Lighthouse Point, FL received the trophy as the JewQ ’22 Champion of the 3rd-grade division.

Yuval goes to Chabad of Boca Raton and attends Pine Crest School.

CKids International: Chabad’s Children’s division announced the win at the JewQ International Torah Competition event on Sunday, March 13th.

2,623 contestants from 137 cities worldwide participated in the competition. For four months, children studied the topics of Jewish prayer, holidays, heroes, and traditions. There were three tests administered locally at Chabad of Boca Raton in Florida. Contestants who won local competitions competed in the international competition, which took place at the grand JewQ Championship in Princeton, NJ and was watched by thousands worldwide.

CKids’ JewQ program, launched in 2018, encourages children of all ages and backgrounds to explore more about Jewish history and culture.