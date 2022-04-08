Ashley Waknine introduces ‘Bring your child back to health’- A 6 session course for parents

Ashley Waknine understands that watching your child struggle is one of the most painful and frustrating experiences for a parent. It’s very difficult to observe them doing things that make their lives worse and even more exasperating when attempts to intervene either fall on deaf ears or lead to a fight. As a parent, you never want their behavior to affect your relationship with them, but it can become inevitable.

Some of the common obstacles that parents face when their children are struggling are:

• Isolating in their room

• Excessive technology (phone, gaming, social media, tv…)

• Disrespect and defiance towards parents

• Disengaging from activities

• Academic challenges: not doing homework, turning in assignments late, increased absences from school, drop in grades

• Resist being parented or accepting guidance from parents

• Not caring about things

• Hyper focused on peer relationships

• Sleep issues

If you recognize these behaviors in your child and you just don’t know what you can do to bring them back to health, then this course is for you.

After months of preparation and research, Ashley Waknine has created an intensive 6 session course for parents to strengthen their bond with their children and encourage healthy emotional growth. This will be achieved by seeing both perspectives of children and parents, unlearning negative parenting habits and learning alternative methods to discipline children, that are attachment safe and developmentally friendly.

What skills will be learned during the course..

• Learn how to become the parent your child needs right now.

• Understand how to discipline your child in a healthy way

• Identify the root cause of your child’s struggle

• Form a stronger connection with your child, so you can parent with maximum authority.

• Strategies to maintain your composure when your child is acting out.

• How to motivate your child to get better.

• How to deal with common obstacles – technology, school, friends, busy schedules.

• How to encourage the growth of positive self-esteem and confidence.

• How to help your child become responsible, balanced, full of interests, self-controlled, resilient and individualized.

This is a pilot course. Participants are being offered a highly reduced rate in exchange for their feedback and testimonials. The total price is $125.

Class material will be presented virtually for 60 minutes, followed by a 30-minute discussion. Parents who enroll in the course will have access to session recordings, outlines, and interactive study guides even if they cannot make a session.

Course dates are: (Saturdays 12PM-1:30PM) April 30th, May 7th, May 14th, May 28th, June 4th, June 11th. The information to register can be found on https://www.ashleywaknine.com/bring-your-child-back-to-health/