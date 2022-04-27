Adopt-A-Family Needs Our Help With Votes￼

Boca Raton, FL – Selected from among 4,000 applicants, Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches’ afterschool/summer program, Project Grow, is in the running to receive a generous State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant – but needs a major community push to secure those critical funds.

Starting Wednesday, April 27, Project Grow and 199 other causes nationwide must rally as many online votes as possible, with the top 100 vote-getters each receiving a $25,000 grant.

During the 10-day period ending May 6, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can cast up to 10 votes a day for Project Grow by visiting www.neighborhoodassist.com and searching for Adopt-A-Family or Project Grow. Participants can vote from phones, tablets or computers, and will instantly be able to share the opportunity with family and friends. State Farm guarantees it will not share, sell, or send solicitations to voters’ email addresses.

Each vote will put Adopt-A-Family one step closer to $25,000 in much-needed funding for Project Grow, Palm Beach County’s only afterschool/summer program specifically designed to support elementary school students who have experienced poverty and homelessness.

“Project Grow not only keeps our community’s most vulnerable children from falling through the cracks, it provides a framework that supports them as they work toward their own success,” said Daron Morse, Adopt-A-Family’s Director of Youth Educational Programming. “Our students need the safety and stability Project Grow provides. This grant would help us continue serving at-risk children with excellence.”

In the first phase of the grant competition, 4,000 communities across the United States nominated special causes that make a positive impact in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists. Project Grow is one of 15 Florida causes to make the Top 200, and the only one in Palm Beach County.

Project Grow focuses on academic support, emotional development, parental engagement, and life-enriching experiences. The classroom experience includes tutoring; academic advising; mental health counseling; social-emotional learning; snacks (and meals during summer camp); and outdoor play. The program emphasizes Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) activities that boost critical thinking, promote self-confidence, and open students’ eyes to future career paths.

To learn more about Project Grow or Adopt-A-Family’s other programs and services, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptafamilypbc.org or call (561) 253-1361.

About Adopt-A-Family

Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches is dedicated to providing programs, services, and solutions to homeless and low-income Palm Beach County families experiencing a crisis. The organization’s mission is to strengthen families with children in their efforts to achieve stability and self-sufficiency by providing access to all-encompassing services. To achieve this mission, the agency provides physical housing units, an emergency shelter, rental assistance, homeless prevention services, youth educational programming, mental health services, and job coaching. To learn more about the work that Adopt-A-Family does in Palm Beach County, please visit www.adoptafamilypbc.org or contact (561) 253-1361.