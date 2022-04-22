A Flocking Fiesta is Happening at Throw Social this Cinco de Mayo￼

Jay Snap | LaDexon Photographie

Boca Raton, FL – This May 5, THRōW Social in downtown Delray Beach is the flocking spot for Cinco de Mayo!

The entertainment venue will say ‘Hola’ to its inaugural celebration with all-day giveaways, face paintings, and a 360-photo booth. Partake in the cultural nourishments with a Michelada Bar and a taquito-eating contest which kicks off at 6pm.

Guests are invited to shake their maracas with a full lineup of music including DJ Hachero at 2pm, Steve Memmolo Band at 7pm and DJ Peter Gonzalez at 10pm.

Reservations can be booked at: https://www.throwsocial.com/book-delray.