7 & 9 Year Old Sisters Create “PENNIES FOR PIANO” – A Recital to Raise $ for The Symphonia

Two Boca Raton Sisters Share Their Love of Classical Music to Help Raise Funds for The Symphonia

Boca Raton, FL – Nine-year-old Julia and seven-year-old Daphne Edgarde of Boca Raton, students at Donna Klein Jewish Academy, started piano lessons three years ago after attending The Symphonia’s ‘Meet the Orchestra.’ The program invites families to attend an orchestra rehearsal followed by an ‘instrument petting zoo,’ allowing the kids to interact with the musicians and the instruments they play.

Last year, the girls combined their newfound love of classical music with their love of giving back (they are active in their school’s Philanthropy for Kids in Action program), and created ‘Pennies for Piano,’ a virtual recital for friends and family to help raise funds for The Symphonia and the International Alliance for Women in Music.

Each girl performed seven classical music selections, followed by a performance of an original composition the two wrote for the event. Throughout the recital, the girls shared the number of notes played during each song, and suggested the audience give one penny for each note. The recital raised $500 for The Symphonia.

“I’m ecstatic that they’re becoming fluent in the language of music,” said Seth Edgarde, the girls’ father. “It’s something of a lacuna in a modern education, so I’m very happy that they are able to use their passion to further music education right here in our community.”

Since the recital, the sisters have challenged themselves to practice piano every day for 500 straight days. At The Symphonia’s season finale performance on Sunday, April 24, Julia and Daphne will celebrate reaching their goal by meeting world-renowned conductor Alastair Willis and former child prodigy, pianist Lindsay Garritson.

Here is video of their recital where the girls raised money for The Symphonia: https://vimeo.com/658793628/cca0190d49

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens.