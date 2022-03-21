Your Gift Makes a Life-Changing Difference for Vulnerable Young Women and Youth

Planting season

The Gift of Thriving Livelihoods and Food Security

Boca Raton, FL – At DAY-Africa, we help young women and youth in urban and rural poor areas of Kenya break free from poverty and sex trade slavery by providing tailored employment training, job linkages and the range of support they need to build a brighter future. Your gift of education, supplies or child care can help change a young person’s life.

Help young rural women leave the sex trade and grow out of poverty.

Our Micro farming programs serve young women living in the poor rural communities in western Kenya. Through a micro-farming model, we support women to grow out of poverty as well as dependence on male fishermen who force women to have sex for fish. Over the past years, we have reached more than 56 youth and women with micro- farming techniques leading to better living conditions and HIV prevention. https://www.deyi-k.org/. We are addressing this critical situation by providing an alternative source of livelihood for women by training them in soybean production for commercial purposes. We provide ready markets for their crops hence self-reliance and HIV-Aids free women and youth.

Each $30 micro-farming donation provides women 25kg of fertilizer, $40 provides a farmer quality soybean seeds, $50 provides pesticides and herbicides for a woman farmer and $20 provides ongoing support to ensure improved yield at harvest, and access to ready markets for their crops. Your gift enables women farmers to bolster financial independence, generate livable incomes, lessen their HIV-Aids risk, and ensure good nutrition for their families.

Thank you for your support and donation.

