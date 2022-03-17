Young Woman, 22, Killed in Boat Crash

Lindsey Partridge, a young, 22-year-old woman, had passed away in a boat crash while boating her boyfriend in Boca Raton.

Her family was interviewed, and spoke about her energy and her love of life.

“She had such a full life,” said her mother, Jessie Partridge.

Over the weekend, Lindsey had traveled to Palm Beach County to go boating with her boyfriend in the Boca Inlet, only about 150 yards offshore, according to WPBF 25 News.

Lindsey called her dad from the boat, happy and content.

“They were having fun. And they were really excited,” Donald Patridge said.

Not too long after the call, the boat crashed and Lindsey was killed.

“They went out, and a big wave hit them,” said Jessie. “She was thrown from the boat. She had a fatal injury to the back of her head.”

Shortly after, police arrived at the family’s home in New Hampshire saying they needed to tell her parents about Lindsey’s unexpected passing.

“He says, ‘I have an officer on the phone from Florida who’s going to tell you a series of events that have happened,’” Donald said, crying. “’Is she OK?’ He says, ‘No, she died.’”

Lindsey worked as a sales consultant at the dealership, and Toyota of Nashua honored her in a social media post.

The post said Lidnsey was “a presence who brightened every room she walked into” and “a beautiful soul who will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.”

At this time there are no further updates.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.