Woman dies after falling out of moving vehicle, hit by multiple cars on I95

A 24-year-old woman is dead after authorities say she fell out of a moving car on I95 in Boca Raton late Thursday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the West Palm Beach woman was a passenger of a dark-colored sedan that was traveling northbound around 11:30 p.m., north of Yamato Road.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, the woman fell from the moving car onto the interstate and was then hit by multiple vehicles.

The car, which was an unknown make and model, kept going and did not stop. It’s unclear why the woman fell out of the vehicle.