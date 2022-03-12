Whe the Daylight Saving Time 2022 begin?
After being enacted by the federal government March 19, 1918, Daylight Saving Time will begin its 104th year and will start its annual eight-month run at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, when people are to “spring” the time on their clocks forward one hour.
“Spring forward, Fall back” is a phrase used to help people remember how Daylight Saving Time affects their clocks in the spring and fall seasons.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2022/03/09/when-does-daylight-saving-time-2022-begin/amp/